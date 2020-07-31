Bruno Fernandes Reveals Adorable Story Behind Goal Celebration And It Involves His Child

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has had a transformational effect on the club, to say the least, since his arrival in January. The 25-year-old arrived from Sporting Lisbon during the winter transfer window and has played a starring role for Man United, helping them qualify for the UEFA Champions League. In just 14 appearances for Man United, the Portuguese maestro has registered eight goals and seven assists for the club. With each goal the player has scored for Man United, the club’s fans have gotten accustomed to his unique celebration. Bruno Fernandes has now talked about the reason behind his famous celebration, explaining the scene in detail.

The story behind Bruno Fernandes' goal celebration

Man United fans have quickly picked up on Bruno Fernandes’ celebrations. The midfielder has celebrated in several ways whenever he has scored a goal for the club. One of the more iconic Bruno Fernandes goal celebrations involves the Portugal international sliding down on his knees while cupping his ears in his hands, after which he blows a kiss to the camera. Another Bruno Fernandes goal celebration which the player attempted involved him putting the ball underneath his shirt, as he celebrated scoring for Man United.

Bruno Fernandes goal celebration explained by the Portuguese

Now, Bruno Fernandes has himself explained the reason behind his iconic celebration. Fernandes disclosed that his unique celebration is all down to his young daughter, Maltide. However, he also expressed concern that the TV cameras during the Man United games don’t always cover his special celebration correctly. Bruno Fernandes expounded that the reason behind his celebration is a long story, which first began when he was playing in Portugal. During his second season with Sporting CP, when his daughter was growing up, he and his wife sometimes used to put their fingers over their eyes when they were with her.

After some time, Bruno Fernandes’ daughter picked up on it and started imitating her parents, which then prompted the midfielder to choose that as his goal-scoring celebration. He later joked that he plans to talk to Sky Sports, as every time he does the celebration it is never captured properly, which makes his daughter tell him he didn’t do the celebration. Bruno Fernandes then discussed how he sometimes sends pictures of his celebrations to her, to prove that he did indeed do the adorable celebration.

Bruno Fernandes’ family an important part of his celebrations

The Man United star went on to discuss how his daughter realises that he does the celebration for her, which initially she didn’t pick up on. Bruno Fernandes also disclosed that since his wife is pregnant again, his daughter initially asked him to score twice. After Fernandes obliged by scoring two goals against Brighton, the Portugal international revealed a hilarious interaction with his daughter, who now asked him to score thrice - once for each baby and once for his wife.

Image Courtesy: instagram/burnofernandes.10