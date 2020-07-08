Jadon Sancho Wants To Play Alongside 'best Friend' Marcus Rashford And Bruno Fernandes

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has often proclaimed that he is looking to ply his trade in the Premier League next season. Despite being linked with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea, Sancho is reported to be interested in seeking a transfer to Manchester United in the upcoming summer transfer window with recent reports claiming that he is impressed with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

Jadon Sancho wishes to play with Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes

According to a report by Mirror, Jadon Sancho has his heart set on Man United. The winger is excited about the prospect of playing alongside his best friend and England teammate Marcus Rashford. Man United's January signing Bruno Fernandes will also play an important role in ensuring the 20-year-old's move to Old Trafford. The winger is impressed with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's prospective young side involving the likes of Mason Greenwood and sees himself as an important pillar in the near future.

Man United transfer news: Jadon Sancho praises Paul Pogba

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have combined to form a formidable attacking duo. The two have scored 20 goals each this season, while Mason Greenwood has bagged 15 goals across all competitions. Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes has breathed new life into Man United, with the former Sporting skipper having found the net seven times since his move.

Jadon Sancho sent Man United fans into a frenzy after he heaped praise on Paul Pogba this week. A video of Sancho went viral on social media in which he is seen including Pogba in his best XI. The Dortmund winger claimed that Pogba is a very skilful player and he loves players who try out skills that are different from others.

Man United transfer news: Jadon Sancho 'agrees' personal terms with Man United

A few days ago, Man United transfer news suggested that Jadon Sancho has agreed personal terms with the Old Trafford outfit. The player will reportedly sign a five-year contract with the Red Devils and will earn £140,000 a week. Despite Sancho agreeing personal terms, the two clubs are yet to agree on a transfer fee. Man United transfer news suggest that Dortmund value Jadon Sancho at an astonishing £115 million ($144 million). However, some reports also suggest that the Red Devils will not pay more than £50 million ($62 million) for the 20-year-old England international.

