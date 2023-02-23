Cristiano Ronaldo Puts Luxury Mansion In Manchester Up For Sale For More Than Rs 54 Crore

Cristiano Ronaldo is seeking a whopping £5.5 million price as the player is reportedly looking for buyers for his luxury mansion. The 38-year-old left Manchester United on a free transfer to join Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr on 1st January. The luxurious house is situated in Alderley Edge in Cheshire, the outskirts of Manchester.

Cristiano Ronaldo puts up luxurious mansion up for sale

Cristiano Ronaldo is very unlikely to return to Manchester following his acrimonious exit from Manchester United. The forward was involved in a very explosive interview with Piers Morgan where he alleged United manager Erik ten Hag of betraying him following his arrival at the club. A mutual consensus was reached and the club terminated his contract which enabled him to sign a lucrative contract with Al Nassr.

Ronaldo's mansion is spread over 23 acres and consists of seven bedrooms with an indoor swimming pool, a gym equipped with world-class equipments paddle and tennis courts and a spa room. Estate agent Jackson Stops is dealing with the selling process and it remains to be seen whether he can meet the valuation asked by the former Real Madrid forward.

Ronaldo had wanted to leave United the last summer but his huge wage bill proved to be a hindrance in his move. No teams were reportedly ready to accommodate him on their side and the forward went on to join the Saudi Pro league outfit at the start of this year.

He has started to get in the groove with seven-goal contributions in six games in all competitions for his new side. However, he might be ready for a last dance in the European circuit as Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia claimed the superstar could be back in Europe next season.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a positive addition, as he helps to disperse defenders, He is one of the best players in the world. He will not finish his career at Al-Nassr, he will return to Europe.”

Ronaldo is expected to lead the line when Al Nassr takes on Damac in the Saudi Pro League on 25th February.