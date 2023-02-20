'He Is Not At This Moment Achieving His Limits': Erik Ten Hag Opens Up On Man United Star

Manchester United maintained their position at third in the Premier League 2022-23 standings with a dominating win over Leicester City on Sunday. United earned a 3-0 victory at Old Trafford, courtesy of a brace by Marcus Rashford and another goal by Jadon Sancho. Speaking to Sky Sports on Sancho’s performance, the United manager Erik ten Hag revealed that the youngster is yet to achieve his heights.

The 22-year-old has been in great form since returning to the team after a self-inflicted exile. Since returning to the team, he has contributed with two goals, which has helped the Old-Trafford side to emerge as title challengers. He came off the bench against Leicester City on Sunday and scored at the 61st minute, helping United to a 3-0 finish.

Jadon Sancho returned to the Red Devils squad on February 1

As reported by Goal, Ten Hag shed light on Sancho and said, “He is in the right direction but he is not at this moment achieving his limits. There is a lot of space for improvement for him and right now he is already on a high level. And I’m sure when he keeps especially the joy of football it will really improve his performance”.

Sancho was recalled to the team for the first time in three months on February 1, during the second leg Carabao Cup semi-final win against Nottingham. His goal on Sunday was his third goal in the last three Premier League games for the Red Devils. Courtesy of his performance, the youngster is certainly pushing for a place in the starting lineup yet again. "Today when you see he is coming on in the midfield position now, great runs, great passes, good in possession and also, especially the one that gives me a lot of joy, defensive transition,” the manager added.

Manchester United vs Barcelona in UEFA Europa League

Meanwhile, after Sancho’s goal against Leeds on February 8, Ten Hag had mentioned that the 22-year-old seems to be in the right direction. “I am really happy he is in the right direction, I hope he can keep his momentum going and I am sure it will strengthen him and motivate him even more. He is a brilliant footballer and if he can invest in the right levels he can be outstanding,” he said.

United are now focused on their second-leg match in the Europa League play-offs against Barcelona. The teams secured a 2-2 draw in the first leg match. The Europa League match is scheduled to be played at Old Trafford on February 24.