Marvel Actor Benedict Wong Flaunts Man United Beanie, Jacket On Set Of Doctor Strange 2

Earlier on Friday, British actor, Benedict Wong took to Instagram to show off his Man United colours while filming on the sets of Doctor Strange 2. The 49-year-old uploaded the selfie on social media, flaunting a Man United beanie and jacket while covering up his face with a mask. However, netizens were quick to Wong's post, with many suggesting that the Marvel actor should use some of his powers to help United.

Benedict Wong posts selfie showing support to Man United during filming of Doctor Strange 2

With many Marvel fans eagerly awaiting 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', actor Benedict Wong, who plays the character 'Wong' in the movie, highlighted his affection for Manchester United. Wong, who has previously confessed to being a Man United fan, was donning the colours of the club while filming for the highly-anticipated superhero film, which is scheduled to release next month. The movie is intended to be the sequel to Doctor Strange (2016) and will be the 28th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Can anybody help with a livestream Man united vs club Brugge #mufc — Benedict Wong (@wongrel) August 26, 2015

The British actor took to Instagram and posted a selfie for his 367k followers while he wore a Manchester United beanie. Fans were also quick to notice that he was also wearing a Man United jacket, while seemingly taking a break from the shoot. Wong also gave fans a glimpse of his costume that he was wearing for the shooting.

Wong's post received over 32,000 likes in just over eight hours but a few fans on social media opted to mock the actor. One wrote: "Someone needs to tell him to use the time stone and change the Everton result and Sheffield United result. Cheers. Actually, while you’re at it, make Aguero miss that chance in 2012." while another added, "I think Wong is the man who gave Ole his juju for our recent resurgence." A third stated, "Imagine if Wong does his hand gestures and uses his powers on the United players when they lose. Will be the boost they need, actually."

Following a string of positive results in the league, United are currently second on the Premier League table, five points behind league leaders Man City. The Red Devils also booked their spot in the FA Cup quarterfinals following a narrow 1-0 win in extra-time over West Ham United on Wednesday.

Image Credits - Benedict Wong Instagram