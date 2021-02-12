Man United Fan Reveals How Solskjaer’s Classy Message Helped with His Mental Health Issues

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has penned a heartfelt message for a Red Devils fan struggling with mental health. Last month, United supporter, Ryan, on a radio show, revealed that he was suffering from mental health problems and how the 20-time English champions have helped him deal with his personal struggles. United, who finally seemed to have turned a corner, are currently second on the Premier League table, just five points behind league leaders Man City, who have a game in hand.

Man United boss sends heartwarming letter to fan suffering from mental health issues

In January, Man United supporter Ryan phoned talkSPORT and detailed his struggles with mental health during the COVID-19 lockdown. Ryan also went on to explain that he got involved with 'Andy's Man Club' — presenter Andy Goldstein's charity — which has been set up in memory of Andy Roberts, who took his life aged just 23. He added that United's recent resurgence has also helped him in his struggles with "anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts".

The United supporter appeared on the show once again this week and talkSPORT host Goldstein revealed that press officers from Man United had got in touch with the radio show and asked whether Solskjaer, himself, could reply to Ryan after being touched by his original call. This time, an ecstatic Ryan was more than thrilled to reveal that he had received a personal message he received from the United manager. With Solskjaer's letter in his hand, Ryan said, “I will, I think the club and Ole should be recognised for this incredible act of reaching out to someone,” before proceeding to read the message aloud on the radio.

He said: "Dear Ryan, just wanted to drop you a line to say: I'm so glad you're doing well. It was heartwarming to hear that Manchester United and Andy's Man Club have kept you going through difficult times. We are living in strange times at the moment and I know it's difficult for a lot of people. However, I was delighted to hear that you now have a spring in your step. Once we get back to normal, I'd love to invite you to a match or to watch training. Take care, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer."

While describing the letter, Ryan admitted that couldn't believe the gesture the club and the United manager had made. He explained that he also got a tad emotional. United most recently booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, following a 1-0 victory over West Ham United in the 5th Round of the competition.

