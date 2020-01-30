The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Bruno Fernandes To Manchester United: Sporting Lisbon Reveal Transfer Add-ons

Football News

Manchester United have agreed on a deal with Sporting Lisbon to sign coveted Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes. Keep reading for more.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes is expected to be officially unveiled as a Manchester United player. The Portuguese midfielder arrived in Manchester for his medical. Bruno Fernandes is the third player to be signed by Manchester United from the Primeira Liga (Portugal) in recent years. Victor Lindelof and Diogo Dalot were purchased in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Also Read: Leroy Sane To Bayern Munich Off? Manchester City Winger Unsure Of Bundesliga Move

Manchester United agree on a deal for Bruno Fernandes

Also Read: Bernardo Silva 'very Happy' For Friend Bruno Fernandes Despite Rival Move

Sporting Lisbon is in a spot of bother financially. They wanted to milk the most out of Bruno Fernandes’ transfer. After all, he is arguably their best player. Meanwhile, Manchester United wanted to pay as low as possible to avoid further inflation of prices. Eventually, both parties agreed on an initial £46.5 million fee. A further £21 million was promised in add-ons. 

Bruno Fernandes transfer: Sporting Lisbon reveal add-ons 

In an official statement, Sporting Lisbon have revealed the complete details of the add-ons Manchester United would pay for Bruno Fernandes' transfer. These include up to £4.2 million for player participation, £4.2 million for Manchester United’s performance in the UEFA Champions League and a further £12.6 million associated with individual player prizes like the Ballon d'Or. The Portuguese club will also receive money for every appearance Bruno Fernandes makes until the midfielder reaches 25 starting appearances.

Also Read: Manchester United Warned About Pogba After Bruno Fernandes Transfer

Also Read: Bruno Fernandes To Manchester United: What Does This Mean For Pereira, Mata And The Rest?

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI POLICE: IMAM HIGH RADICALISED
KISHOR: ANNOUNCEMENT ON FEB 11
CPI BLAMES BJP FOR JAMIA INCIDENT
DR KHAN: I DONT TRUST UP POLICE
TEJ PRATAP YADAV INVITES KISHOR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA