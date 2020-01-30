Bruno Fernandes To Manchester United: Sporting Lisbon Reveal Transfer Add-ons

Bruno Fernandes is expected to be officially unveiled as a Manchester United player. The Portuguese midfielder arrived in Manchester for his medical. Bruno Fernandes is the third player to be signed by Manchester United from the Primeira Liga (Portugal) in recent years. Victor Lindelof and Diogo Dalot were purchased in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Manchester United agree on a deal for Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes.



The deal is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms.



A further announcement will be made in due course. pic.twitter.com/6bDVHszxL1 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 29, 2020

Sporting Lisbon is in a spot of bother financially. They wanted to milk the most out of Bruno Fernandes’ transfer. After all, he is arguably their best player. Meanwhile, Manchester United wanted to pay as low as possible to avoid further inflation of prices. Eventually, both parties agreed on an initial £46.5 million fee. A further £21 million was promised in add-ons.

Bruno Fernandes transfer: Sporting Lisbon reveal add-ons

Sporting will receive €1m every five starts Bruno Fernandes has for #mufc, until he reaches 25 starts. Sporting will also receive €5m if United qualify for the Champions League once in the next five seasons #mulive [times] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 30, 2020

In an official statement, Sporting Lisbon have revealed the complete details of the add-ons Manchester United would pay for Bruno Fernandes' transfer. These include up to £4.2 million for player participation, £4.2 million for Manchester United’s performance in the UEFA Champions League and a further £12.6 million associated with individual player prizes like the Ballon d'Or. The Portuguese club will also receive money for every appearance Bruno Fernandes makes until the midfielder reaches 25 starting appearances.

Every time Bruno Fernandes wins PFA Player of the Year or finishes in the top three of the Ballon d'Or, #mufc will have to pay Sporting €5m. This is capped at three times meaning the limit for this add on is €15m #mulive [times] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 30, 2020

