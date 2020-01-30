Manchester United Warned About Pogba After Bruno Fernandes Transfer

Manchester United have reportedly been issued a warning that if France International Paul Pogba does not commit to the club upon his return from injury, then Bruno Fernandes will have a difficult start at his United career. According to the details divulged by Sporting Lisbon, Bruno Fernandes’ initial fee amounts to €55 million. It also includes several bonuses if certain conditions are fulfilled.

Bruno Fernandes has 29 G+A in 28 appearances in all comps this season. United’s closest midfielder to that is Mata, who has 6 G+A in 24 apps in all comps followed by Pereira with 5 G+A in 31 apps. A significant and crucial signing for the club. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) January 29, 2020

The first bonus amounts to €5 million if the midfielder makes a certain number of appearances for the Red Devils. Sporting Lisbon would receive an additional €5 million in bonus if Manchester United manage to qualify for the Champions League.

Pogba has the ability to make a difference

Former Chelsea player Craig Burley said that Pogba has the ability to make the difference in Manchester United, adding that the midfielder has off late been subject to immense criticism but after he comes back from injury and if does not show the desire to drive the team forward then it will be a struggle for Fernandes.

It is reported that Bruno Fernandes would be presented at Old Trafford on Thursday after the player completes his medical. It is also expected that the midfielder might make his first appearance when the Red Devils will face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Bruno Fernandes would provide much-needed depth to an injury-plagued Manchester United midfield (courtesy of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay’s injuries). The player has scored 15 goals, while also managing 14 assists in 28 appearances across all competitions.

(with inputs from agencies)