Leroy Sane To Bayern Munich Off? Manchester City Winger Unsure Of Bundesliga Move

Football News

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane might stay at the Etihad Stadium for longer after recent reports suggest that the player might not move to Bayern Munich.

Leroy Sane

Leroy Sane’s Manchester City future looks in further doubt after it is reported that the player might opt out of a move to Bayern Munich. Sane’s transfer to Bayern Munich has been a long, drawn-out saga, and while it was expected that Bayern Munich would pursue him this January window but their lack of interest has put off Sane’s keenness to move to Bavaria. Leroy Sane is currently recovering from an injury suffered in Manchester City's Community Shield clash against Liverpool and is expected to be back in February.

Manchester City star Leroy Sane's move to Bayern Munich off?

According to Bild, Leroy Sane’s confidence of moving to Bayern Munich seems to die down and is not as sure as he was in August regarding a move back home. Sane desperately wanted to move to Bayern in the winter, but the Bavarian giants preferred a summer transfer which has left Sane disappointed and is seriously considering the prospect of a move to the Allianz Arena.  Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich was considered to be done in August, only for Manchester City teammate Riyad Mahrez's nasal spray to foil the plan. While Pep Guardiola would be keen to rely on the services of the German winger, it remains to be seen if the former Schalke man is committed to the Manchester City project. Leroy Sane recently changed agents and it has led to further doubt regarding his future, and will certainly have an impact on his potential switch to Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich frustrated with Leroy Sane changing agents

Bayern Munich are reportedly frustrated that Leroy Sane changed his agent and will have to go through the entire negotiation process again. A change in agent means that Bayern presumably would have to agree on new terms for wages and agent fee for Sane, while also dealing with the change in player's stance. Bild also reports that Leroy Sane to Bayern was considered ‘almost certain’ but there’s a doubt that the transfer will materialise and Bayern Munich are reportedly looking at alternative options. Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz, RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner are potential alternatives, while the Bavarian club might also look at extending the loan spells of Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutino and might convert them to permanent ones, although that seems quite unlikely.

