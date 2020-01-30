Bernardo Silva 'very Happy' For Friend Bruno Fernandes Despite Rival Move

Manchester United are all set to complete the signing of Bruno Fernandes. The club have agreed to a deal with Sporting Lisbon. The club announced that the player will arrive at the club for a medical and then sign a contract. Bruno Fernandes was a long-term target for Manchester United. They had failed to sign the Portuguese midfielder in the summer.

Also Read: Barcelona's Reported £85 MILLION Bid For Richarlison Rejected By Everton; Fans Are Stunned

Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes.



The deal is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms.



A further announcement will be made in due course. pic.twitter.com/6bDVHszxL1 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 29, 2020

Bruno Fernandes joins Bernardo Silva, Joao Moutinho and Diogo Dalot as the latest Portuguese entrants in the PL

Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United’s first purchase in the January transfer market. Fernandes moves to United for a £46.5 million deal, with a further £21 million promised if particular objectives are met. For example, Lisbon will get a bonus of £12.6 million if Fernandes wins the Ballon D'Or.

Also Read: Pep Guardiola Calls Man Utd Captain Harry Maguire 'one Of The Best' Defenders In The World

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva happy for Bruno Fernandes despite Manchester United move

Bernardo Silva on Bruno Fernandes transfer: “I’m very happy for him. It’s a big step for his career, which he deserves. He’s going to play for one of the best clubs in the world. We’re going to be rivals but I wish him the best, apart from against us, obviously." (1/2) pic.twitter.com/tYp3KEnB9o — Tom Kundert (@PortuGoal1) January 30, 2020

Speaking to A Bola, Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva was all praise for his Portugal teammate Bruno Fernandes. He was very pleased for him despite the fact that he was signed by rivals Manchester United. Bernardo Silva said that Bruno deserved the big step up. Bernardo further added that Bruno Fernades will have good company in Manchester. He also added that Fernandes should not have any problems adapting to a new country.

Also Read: Dimitar Berbatov Turns 39: Throwback To His Glorious Tottenham And Manchester United Days

Bernardo Silva on Bruno Fernandes transfer: "I’m pleased he’ll be in Manchester and I hope we can go out to dinner from time to time. Changing country is always difficult, but it’s not Bruno’s first experience abroad and with the quality he has he’ll adapt well” (2/2) — Tom Kundert (@PortuGoal1) January 30, 2020

Also Read: Manchester City Hold Off Manchester United To Reach League Cup Final