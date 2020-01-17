Bruno Fernandes To Manchester United Hits MAJOR Block After Sporting Lisbon Money Demands

Since the start of the winter transfer window, Premier League giants Manchester United have been linked with a host of players. The most talked-about player to arrive at Old Trafford is Sporting Lisbon midfielder, Bruno Fernandes. According to recent reports, the player’s reported move has been stranded, despite him agreeing to personal terms with the club, where he could earn £150,000-a-week.

Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United stalled over the transfer fee

According to recent reports in England, Sporting Lisbon have put a hold on Bruno Fernandes’ move to Manchester United due to an issue over the transfer fee. However, there have been frequent reports about Manchester United officials and Bruno Fernandes’ representatives meeting in England to discuss a possible switch to Old Trafford. It is believed that the player has agreed personal terms with the Premier League giants.

Manchester United are willing to offer £50 million for Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United are set to offer £50 million for Bruno Fernandes, while the amount could rise up to £65 million with add-ons. However, Sporting Lisbon are demanding £55 million, which excludes add-ons for a player who has scored 14 goals along with 10 assists in 30 appearances across all competitions.

Rio Ferdinand had hinted at Bruno Fernandes' transfer to Manchester United

🤷🏽‍♂️😂

I’m sitting & waiting like you!

Keep refreshing @ManUtd twitter https://t.co/GwHXxbwiHr — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 10, 2020

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand had also hinted at the player’s arrival through a tweet which read as “Brunoooooooo” accompanied by an egg-timer and a stop-watch. A recent video surfaced on Twitter where Bruno Fernandes was seen bidding farewell to Sporting Lisbon fans after the game. Fernandes starred for Sporting Lisbon, having scored twice against Vitoria FC in the Primeira Liga.

Bruno Fernandes said goodbye to the Sporting fans yesterday after the game. #mufc [TVI24, Record] pic.twitter.com/iz4Vk9Y67R — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) January 13, 2020

Manchester United will next play against Liverpool in the Premier League

Manchester United have endured a not-so-good campaign this season The Red Devils are placed fifth on the Premier League points table. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the look-out for reinforcements after the departure of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez. With Paul Pogba recently undergoing surgery to get rid of his ankle trouble, Bruno Fernandes’ signing would provide much-needed quality in United’s midfield. United will next play against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

