Gary Neville Takes Dig At Man Utd Chief Executive Ed Woodward, Demands His Sacking

The frustration keeps growing amongst Manchester United fans after their dismal 2-0 defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday. While many problems persist for the Old Trafford side on the pitch, former captain Gary Neville feels that the issues off the field are one of the prime reasons for their sharp decline. The former England international has asked for the club owners to take a look at the top management and has asked them to sack executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Gary Neville asks Manchester United owners to sack Ed Woodward

In a report by James Ducker for The Telegraph, Gary Neville said that Ed Woodward has presided over too much failure and the Glazers should sack the vice-chairman post Manchester United's defeat to Liverpool. Since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, Manchester United have spent across £850 million on players but are 30 points adrift of leaders Liverpool and have the highest wage bill in the Premier League.

The 13-time Premier League Champions have finished in the top four only twice since 2013, and a failure to reach the Champions League places for a second successive season would take a further hit on their finances and could push them behind rivals Manchester City and Liverpool, according to a recent report in Deloitte.

Manchester United fans turn their back on Ed Woodward and the Glazers

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has been vocal about his criticism of vice-chairman Ed Woodward and claims that there is something wrong if he keeps his job. Neville said that Ed Woodward should be sacked for the overflowing investment, unrealistic wage bill, and should be held responsible for the team that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to deal with.

The fans have also voiced their displeasure with how Ed Woodward has presided over matters. Ed Woodward, who is the highest-paid director in the Premier League, and the club owners Glazers were the subject of foul-mouthed, angry chants during a sustained show of dissent during Manchester United’s 4-0 win over Norwich City at Old Trafford.

Gary Neville on Ed Woodward: “If you don’t lose your job for essentially overseeing that investment, that wage bill, and putting that team out on the pitch then I have to say something is really wrong." #mulive [telegraph] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 20, 2020

Gary Neville: No wise men for Manchester United behind the scenes

Gary Neville feels that a Director of Football is necessary to help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to rebuild Manchester United. United have already lost out on primary target Erling Haaland, who chose a move to Borussia Dortmund, while a deal for Bruno Fernandes seems far from over the line.

Gary Neville believes that someone in the background should be plotting a plan for Manchester United to overtake arch-rivals Liverpool, who are currently on top of the Premier League standings. He said that United need wise people to restructure the club and he does not think that the club has them. Gary Neville was part of Manchester United's class of '92 and spent his entire career at Old Trafford. Gary Neville played over 600 games for the club, winning the Premier League 8 times, while also lifting the Champions League twice.

