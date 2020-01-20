Bruno Fernandes Is 'desperate' To Secure A Move To Old Trafford This January: Report

Manchester United suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss to rivals Liverpool in their Premier League outing over the weekend. The Red Devils were second best as Jurgen Klopp's side went 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table. Manchester United fans are desperate for some midfield reinforcements in the ongoing January transfer window with Portugal midfielder - Bruno Fernandes - one of the players linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes' stats this season as compared to Manchester United midfielders

Bruno Fernandes desperate to secure a move to Manchester United this month

Sporting Lisbon have slapped a take-it-or-leave it price on the head of Bruno Fernandes. Sporting have told United they will not sell the 25-year-old for a penny less than €60 million plus €10 million (£51m plus £8.5m) in add-ons [Record Portugal] #BrunoFernandes #MUFC — The United Stand News (@NewsUnitedStand) January 20, 2020

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes is one of the most highly-rated midfielders in European football. The 25-year old attacking player already has 39 goals in just 82 appearances for Sporting Lisbon. While authorities claim that Bruno Fernandes is 'desperate' for a move to Old Trafford, Sporting Lisbon will not compromise over their transfer fee demands in the ongoing January window.

According to The Times, an offer of £40million plus £25million in bonuses for Bruno Fernandes was turned down by Sporting Lisbon because they considered the extra clauses will never be achieved by the Red Devils.

Bruno Fernandes - The missing piece of Solskjaer's Manchester United puzzle?

Bruno Fernandes has been responsible for 43% of Sporting's league goals since returning joining in 2017.



39 goals & 30 assists in 81 games. pic.twitter.com/QHQXYGGKF9 — ً (@utdrobbo) January 17, 2020

