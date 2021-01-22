Bruno Fernandes' Unbelievable Stats Compared To Ronaldo's First 50 Man United Games

It has been quite the turnaround for Manchester United since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes. While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side is yet to bag any silverware since 2017, there has been a marked improvement in their play and performances with the Red Devils sitting at the top of the Premier League standings. Much of the credit has been showered on the 26-year-old, and rightly so. The game against Fulham midweek was his 50th game for the Red Devils in less than a year after moving to Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes first 50 games stats in comparison to Cristiano Ronaldo's for Man United

Bruno Fernandes has been one of the finest pieces of transfer business the Red Devils have done in a while, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side is reaping the rewards from the Portuguese international's consistency. The former Sporting man's impact has often been compared to that of Cristiano Ronaldo, who also arrived from the Portuguese giants in 2003. A scrawny teenager, Ronaldo put in the hard yards to become one of the finest players to have ever played football, recently netting his disputed record-breaking 760th goal. The now Juventus star won three Premier League titles along with the Champions League during his stint in England before a world-record move to Real Madrid.

However, Cristiano's stats look tame when looking at his first 50 games for Manchester United. According to ESPN FC, the Portuguese scored a mere six goals and laid out 10 assists for the Red Devils during his first half-century of appearances. On the other hand, Bruno Fernandes has a staggering 44 goal contributions during the same time, with 27 goals and 17 assists. It is fair to say that Fernandes' tally has been boosted by his penalties, which were not afforded to Ronaldo during the early stages of his career. And while Bruno is no match for Ronaldo's trophy collection at Old Trafford, he's already matched his PL Player of the Month tally, winning four in less than 12 months since arriving in England.

4 - Bruno Fernandes has won Premier League Player of the Month for the fourth time in seven months in the competition - as many as times as Cristiano Ronaldo. Only Agüero (7), Gerrard (6), Kane (6), van Persie (5) and Rooney (5) have now won it more. Inspired. pic.twitter.com/suoT3TKixD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 15, 2021

Furthermore, at 26, Fernandes is in his prime, while Ronaldo's first 50 games came in when he was a teenager, playing on the flanks. While Bruno Fernandes' stats are unreal, it would be unfair on Ronaldo to be compared to these numbers when both players were at the opposite spectrum of their careers. Ronaldo peaked soon enough to rake in the numbers and achieve his status in Man United folklore, with humongous success under Sir Alex Ferguson. Bruno Fernandes will hope to emulate his national team captain in that regard, with Manchester United aiming for their first Premier League title since Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

(Image Courtesy: Bruno Fernandes Instagram, premierleague.com)