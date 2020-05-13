Bundesliga Restart: Bundesliga Points Table, Top Scorer And Remaining Fixtures

With the Bundesliga restart set for May 16, fans across the globe have breathed a huge sigh of relief following a 61-day football hiatus. All eyes will be on the Bundesliga table this weekend as clubs analyse their remaining fixtures and prepare accordingly to end the coronavirus-cursed campaign on a high. The Bundesliga restart is only a few days away and here are all the details fans need to know ahead of football resuming in Germany including the Bundesliga live stream details.

The #Bundesliga table has been unchanged for a while. But it won't be long now until the season restarts and the standings are shaken up once again! pic.twitter.com/iYYtmQFR9N — SBOBET (@SBOBET) May 12, 2020

Bundesliga restart: Bundesliga table

The Bundesliga table makes for interesting reading at the top. Bayern Munich are currently at the summit of the German top division with Borussia Dortmund close on their trail. A four-point gap separates the top two sides with Red Bull Leipzig in third place, one point behind Dortmund. At the bottom of the Bundesliga table, things look grim for Paderborn and Werder Bremen who remain in the fight against relegation. Eintracht Frankfurt and Bremen have 12 matchdays remaining while the rest of the teams have 11 until the end of the season.

🥠 Düsseldorf | 16th | 22 pts.

🐭 Paderborn | 18th | 16 pts.



With relegation a real threat, is this Paderborn's last chance to move out of the bottom? #F95SCP pic.twitter.com/EWaI3PtMsJ — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) May 12, 2020

Bundesliga fixtures: Bundesliga live stream details

The first three games of the Bundesliga restart will feature Dortmund vs Schalke, RB Leipzig vs Freiburg and Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin, all kicking off on Saturday at 2:00 pm GMT (7:30 pm IST). Fans in Europe can catch the Bundesliga live stream action on BT Sport. Table-toppers Bayern Munich will face Union Berlin on Sunday at 4:45 pm GMT (10:15 pm IST)

🚨 The news you've been waiting for 🚨



Dortmund v Schalke

Leipzig v Freiburg

Hoffenheim v Hertha

Augsburg v Wolfsburg

Dusseldorf v Paderborn

Frankfurt v Gladbach

Cologne v Mainz

Union v Bayern

Bremen v Leverkusen



Watch 𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙍𝙔 Bundesliga game live this weekend on BT Sport 📺 pic.twitter.com/EdpVwveZH1 — 🇩🇪 Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport🇩🇪 (@btsportfootball) May 12, 2020

Bundesliga restart: Bundesliga top scorer

The race for the Bundesliga Golden Boot is well and truly on between Robert Lewandowksi and Timo Werner. The Bayern Munich hitman has scored 25 times this season while Red Bull Leipzig forward Timo Werner has bagged 21 goals so far. Dortmund's Jadon Sancho is third on that list with 14 strikes to his name. Lewandowski appears to be the frontrunner in this race as he looks to retain his Bundesliga top scorer award from last season when he netted 22 times.

