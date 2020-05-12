Philippe Coutinho Could Miss Out On Bundesliga Return After Picking Up An Ankle Injury

It has been quite a journey for Philippe Coutinho over the last two years. Having forced a move to Barcelona for a club-record £142 million fee, the Brazilian playmaker quickly fizzled out, finding himself shipped out on loan to Bavarian giants Bayern Munich. However, it appears Philippe Coutinho has already played his last game for Bayern Munich. Coutinho has reportedly picked up an ankle injury, undergoing surgery for the same. The surgery is likely to keep the Brazilian playmaker out of action for over a month.

Philippe Coutinho injury could stop him from featuring on Bundesliga return

Bundesliga is the first of Europe's top five leagues to resume action as the Bundesliga return is scheduled for May 16, upon which Bayern Munich will face Union Berlin on May 17. The games will be played behind closed doors as a precaution despite the pandemic numbers showing positive signs for Germany. Bundesliga's schedule will be packed to make up for the lost time. As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Philippe Coutinho will have to hustle to get back in shape before the 2019-20 season ends. However, the former Liverpool star could feature for Bayern Munich in Champions League, which is expected to restart from August.

Philippe Coutinho transfer: Thiago Alcantara wants Brazilian to stay at Bayern

Reports have claimed that Bayern Munich have informed Barcelona that they have no interest in a permanent Philippe Coutinho transfer once his loan deal ends this summer. However, Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara has urged his side to move for the Coutinho transfer. In an interview with La Vanguardia, Thiago Alcantara was quoted as saying, "I know him well, he's very good. I've seen him play since he was 12 years old. He's a great guy, really hard working, with unbeatable technique and incredible finishing. Players go through good moments and some not so good ones and he brings us a lot. We hope he's here next season too."

Philippe Coutinho transfer: Where will the star go next?

However, it appears a move back to the Premier League could be on the cards for Philippe Coutinho next season. Premier League clubs like Chelsea and Newcastle are currently leading the race to bring the Brazilian playmaker back to England. Barcelona are reportedly looking to offload the player to collect funds to bring Neymar Jr or Lautaro Martinez to Camp Nou. However, Barcelona's £80 million asking price for Coutinho could prove to be too much for clubs in England. Premier League sides have reportedly been asked to £350 million to the broadcasters even if the season is completed. This, combined with the other losses caused due to the pandemic could mean that Coutinho will find suitors hard to come by if Barcelona stick to their asking price.

