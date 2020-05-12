RB Leipzig Rally For Support To Aston Villa, Lyon Ahead Of Bundesliga Return

RB Leipzig and the rest of the clubs in Germany's top flight are gearing up for the Bundesliga return this weekend. Over 173,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 over the last two months in Germany with 7,661 deaths amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Germany has eased restrictions in recent weeks having registered 143,000 recoveries from the deadly virus. Fans will now be able to tune into Bundesliga fixtures this weekend after they were denied their weekly dose of football for the last two months. As clubs gear up to play games behind closed doors, RB Leipzig have been asking foreign football clubs to urge their fans to support them when the Bundesliga returns on May 16.

Also Read | 'Stay away' - German fans warned ahead of Bundesliga return

Coronavirus pandemic

RB Leipzig urges supporters to maintain social distancing norms

We cannot stress this enough, stay safe and stay healthy!



Together we will get through this. Take care, everyone 🙌❤️ pic.twitter.com/bVDaIWOWgN — RB Leipzig English (from 🏠) (@RBLeipzig_EN) March 18, 2020

Also Read | Bundesliga return: Borussia Monchengladbach train in front thousands of cardboard fans

Coronavirus pandemic

RB Leipzig issue rallying cry for support to Aston Villa, Lyon ahead of Bundesliga return

Also Read | Coronavirus Pandemic: Bundesliga return date to be confirmed by German chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday

RB Leipzig took to Twitter with a post urging Aston Villa and Olympique Lyon fans to support them ahead of this weekend's Bundesliga return. They have also asked the club supporters groups of Bologna in the Serie A and Houston Dynamos in the MLS to tune in and watch their matches in the coming days. Ahead of the Bundesliga return, RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Borussia Dortmund remain engaged in a four-way battle for this year's Bundesliga crown.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp wanted to meet RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner before coronavirus pandemic

Also Read | Who is Dayot Upamecano? RB Leipzig defender linked with move to Man Utd, Man City