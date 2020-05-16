Bundesliga Return Will See Real Madrid 'spy' On Borussia Dortmund Star Erling Haaland

LaLiga titans Real Madrid will reportedly keep a close eye on Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland on the occasion of the Bundesliga return. The Bundesliga return on Saturday, May 16 will see the resumption of football following a 61-day hiatus and scouts will have their work cut out by monitoring potential talents from the German top flight competition. With 12 goals in 11 appearances since arriving at Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in January, the 19-year-old Haaland will have a number of European clubs, including Real Madrid keeping close tabs on his performances when the Bundesliga returns this weekend.

Bundesliga return: Dortmund vs Schalke

The Bundesliga return was confirmed for Saturday, May 16, once German Chancellor Angela Merkel signalled the green light for the resumption of football in the country last week. The first three games of the Bundesliga return will see Dortmund vs Schalke, Dusseldorf vs Paderborn and RB Leipzig vs Freiburg kickoff on Saturday at 2.30 PM local time (7 PM IST). According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid will be keeping a 'very close eye' on Erling Haaland when Dortmund host Schalke at the Westfalenstadion.

Bundesliga return: Real Madrid will spy on Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is currently one of the hottest properties in world football and Real Madrid are eager to land the Norwegian at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer. The Los Blancos are on the hunt for a top-quality striker to replace Luka Jovic after the Serbian has failed to impress at the Spanish capital. In 24 appearances, Jovic has managed to score only twice and Madrid are prepared to offload the 22-year-old in the summer in search for an upgrade.

Erling Haaland has now been directly involved in 10 goals in his first five Bundesliga appearance for Dortmund.



What. A. Player. 💛 pic.twitter.com/etojxnkFv4 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 7, 2020

The 13-time European champions Real Madrid are keen on signing Haaland in the summer and will carefully monitor his displays in the Bundesliga to check whether he would be a good fit at the Santiago Bernabeu. Reports from The Mirror claim that Haaland would be an ideal choice to lead the Madrid front line considering his ability to find the back of the net on such a consistent basis. Although Dortmund are reportedly unwilling to part with their teenage goalscorer, a big-money offer from Real Madrid could change their minds.

