Bayern Munich Close In On Man City Star Leroy Sane In Deal Worth €45 Million: Report

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are reportedly closing in on a transfer for Man City winger Leroy Sane in the summer. Leroy Sane has already agreed on a transfer to Bayern Munich from Man City on a five-year contract. The recent reports claim that Bayern Munich and Man City are nearing an agreement over a Leroy Sane transfer fee worth €45 million.

Leroy Sane transfer to Bayern Munich

The Leroy Sane transfer saga may, at last, be nearing the finish line as Bayern Munich are in talks with defending Premier League giants Man City over the transfer fee of the coveted German winger. According to reports from The Telegraph, Manchester City want £50 million (€56 million) for the sale of their prized asset. However, the front office at Bayern Munich calculated they might need to pay a total of £57 million (€66 million) with add-ons to seal the deal.

Bayern Munich are weighing up a bid of more than £50 million to land Leroy Sané from Manchester City when the transfer window opens.



The German champions have targeted Sane and believe it will require a package worth around €65m (£56.75m) to complete a deal



According to Kicker, the two clubs are just £8.8 million (€10 million) apart from negotiating a Leroy Sane transfer to the Allianz Arena. The report claims Leroy Sane has agreed on a five-year contract with Bayern Munich and the transfer fee remains the only stumbling block in the deal. Bayern Munich supposedly wants to spend £40 million (€45 million), while City are holding out on £50 million (€56 million).

Bayern Munich also ended talks with Red Bull Leipzig over the transfer of Timo Werner as Sane's arrival at the Bavarian side is all but confirmed. In four seasons at the Etihad Stadium, Sane has won the Premier League on two occasions. Sane has the experience of playing in the Bundesliga, having spent two seasons with Schalke before moving to Man City in 2016.

Bundesliga restart: Bayern on course for title

Bayern Munich will turn their attention towards Union Berlin on Sunday following the Bundesliga restart on May 16. Hans-Dieter Flick's side are currently at the summit of the Bundesliga table, four points ahead of Borussia Dortmund in second place with 11 matchday fixtures remaining. Bayern are on course to win the Bundesliga title for a record eighth time in a row.

