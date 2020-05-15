Premier League Clubs Warn Players They Face Permanent Cuts If Project Restart Crumbles

The coronavirus death count in the UK has crossed the 33,000 mark in recent weeks with more than 233,000 citizens infected. Despite the apparent risks, the British government is pushing for a Premier League return to take place sometime in June. Majority of England's top-flight clubs such as Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have returned to training at their private facilities. However, there is no confirmation that a Premier League return will actually go through with the rumoured 'Project Restart' attracting mixed reactions from club owners and PL officials.

Also Read | Premier League return date: Players concerned over treatment amid 15-minute therapy time limit

Premier League agree on an extension with out of contract players

👏 Thank you to all the health and social care workers across the world helping fight coronavirus 👏#WeAreOneTeam | #ClapForCarers pic.twitter.com/h4CFO19G3u — Premier League (@premierleague) May 14, 2020

Also Read | Premier League return: No tackling, regular testing and other restrictions for players

Premier League clubs warn players about permanent cuts if Project Restart fails

Reports in the British media state that club officials have bluntly told players that there could be massive financial consequences if Project Restart fails to move forward in the next couple of weeks. Top-flight teams have reportedly told their players that should Project Restart fail, then those out of contracts will be offered new ones with weekly wages much lower than what they currently earn. Reports further add that Premier League clubs are looking to do away with long-term contracts and employ players on rolling contracts in order to sustain themselves during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Also Read | Premier League return date engulfed in fresh doubts as London Mayor says "it is too early"

When will Premier League return? Premier League return date

Premier League officials are working round the clock in order to draw up a contingency plan that will help Project Restart go through in the next couple of weeks. The government is reportedly ready to support top-flight clubs and is pushing for the league to return despite some hesitation from the players themselves. The likes of Aston Villa, Brighton and Norwich have publicly stated their opinion against a potential Premier League return. Earlier this week, Watford striker Troy Deeney blasted Project Restart and claimed that the Premier League return date should not be set in stone considering the scale of the pandemic.

Also Read | West Ham set up testing tents at training ground as clubs await Project Restart finetuning

OTD 16 years ago, Arsenal became the 'invincibles' of English football

A full 38-game Premier League season. No losses.



Never done before. Never done since. pic.twitter.com/yzSSnJHN2A — Arsena (@Arsenal) May 15, 2020

Also Read | Premier League players express fear over Project Restart on WhatsApp group: Report