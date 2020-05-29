Bundesliga Schedule, Matchday 29 Fixtures, Updated Table And Live Streaming Details

Matchday 28 in the Bundesliga was somewhat of a surprising affair. Heading into the Der Klassiker, Borussia Dortmund were favourites to come out on top against league leaders Bayern Munich, but a moment of magic and precision from Joshua Kimmich only served to consolidate Bayern's lead at the top. Elsewhere, RB Leipzig were held to yet another draw while Bayer Leverkusen suffered a 4-1 drubbing at home to Wolfsburg last weekend. Here's a look at the Bundesliga fixtures and Bundesliga schedule for Matchday 29.

Also Read | Bayern extend Bundesliga lead with win at Dortmund, Wolfsburg beat Leverkusen

Bundesliga live streaming details

The games are coming thick and fast ⚽#BundesligaMD29 pic.twitter.com/7h5ce50lWh — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) May 29, 2020

The Bundesliga live broadcast in India will be done on Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports Select 2/HD and Star Sports 1/HD. Bundesliga live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The first of the Bundesliga fixtures of Matchday 29 will see Bayer Leverkusen go up against SC Freiburg as they look to once again break into the top four.

Bundesliga live streaming: Bundesliga fixtures

SC Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen - Friday, May 29 (Saturday, May 30, 12 am IST)

Mainz vs Hoffenheim - Saturday, May 30, 7 pm

Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Saturday, May 30, 7 pm

Schalke vs Werder Bremen - Saturday, May 30, 7 pm

Hertha Berlin vs Augsburg - Saturday, May 30, 7 pm

Bayern Munich vs Dusseldorf - Saturday, May 30, 10 pm

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Union Berlin - Sunday, May 31, 7 pm

Paderborn vs Dortmund - Sunday, May 31, 9.30 pm

RB Leipzig vs FC Koln - Monday, June 1 (June 2, 12 am IST)

Also Read | Bayern's Mueller turns on charm in English as Bundesliga woos world

The usual suspects, now featuring Rouwen Hennings 🆕#BundesligaMD28 pic.twitter.com/rvPge7BkII — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) May 27, 2020

Bundesliga live streaming: Bundesliga fixtures

After defeating Borussia Dortmund in the Der Klassiker, Bayern Munich will play 16th-placed Dusseldorf. Elsewhere, Dortmund will look to bounce back from their defeat to Bayern as Jadon Sancho and co go up against Paderborn, who are battling relegation, languishing in 18th on the Bundesliga table. RB Leipzig, who were held to a 2-2 draw by Hertha Berlin, will play FC Koln.

Also Read | RB Leipzig held by Hertha, Schalke lose again and Hoffenheim win in Bundesliga

Bundesliga fixtures: Bundesliga table

After the victory in Der Klassiker, Bayern Munich enjoy a comfortable lead atop the Bundesliga table. They have bagged 64 points in 28 games, while second-placed Dortmund have 57 points to their credit. RB Leipzig occupy the third spot on the points table, bagging 55 points so far, as they missed out on the opportunity to move into second place courtesy of their draw against Hertha. Borussia Monchengladbach make round off the top four with 53 points in all.

Also Read | IPL will lift India's spirit much like Bundesliga has for Germany: DC owner Parth Jindal