Bundesliga Manager To Miss Season's Return Game After Buying Toothpaste From Nearby Store

Bundesliga side FC Augsburg coach Heiko Herrlich will miss out on his team's first game with the Bundesliga return this weekend after he violated quarantine norms. The Bundesliga is set to return from May 16 after two months of being under suspension due to the outbreak of coronavirus, with Augsburg set to face Wolfsburg on the first day itself.

Bundesliga return: FC Augsburg coach to miss May 16 clash

It is reported that Augsburg coach Heiko Herrlich left his designated hotel to buy a tube of toothpaste from a nearby store. According to reports, players and managers have been asked to undergo self-isolation in hotels for two weeks before the competition could resume. During the isolation, they have been tested regularly for coronavirus.

According to BBC, Augsburg coach Heiko Herrlich confessed that he made a mistake by violating the quarantine norms. He stated that although he had followed all hygiene measures while leaving the hotel, as well as the store, he would not defend his actions. He regretted over not acting as a role model for the German people as well as his team.

FC Augsburg coach not to attend team's training

Augsburg coach Heiko Herrlich claimed that he will stand by his mistake. He further confirmed that he will not lead the team's training on Friday, while also informing of his absence for the match against Wolfsburg on Saturday. Heiko Herrlich will be allowed back on the field with his team only after he tests negative for the coronavirus twice.

At present, Bayern Munich lead the Bundesliga charts with 5 points in 25 games. Borussia Dortmund occupy the second spot, four points adrift of the league leaders. Meanwhile, Augsburg are placed 14th on the points table with 27 points this season.

