The Bundesliga is set to become the first major European league to return this weekend. Matchday 27 will see all the Bundesliga teams go up against one another in empty stadiums as they aim to finish the league by the end of June or the start of August. Fans across the globe will be eager to watch competitive football once again but one individual who won't witness the Bundesliga return is FC Cologne mascot, Hennes the goat.

FC Cologne step up preparations ahead of Bundesliga return

The preparation for the Bundesliga return starts now 💪#effzeh will now move into a hotel for a quarantine-like training camp before we take on Mainz next weekend 🔴⚪

Bundesliga return

FC Cologne’s mascot banned from stadium for the first time in 12 years

After a stop with the penguins, it's another chance to get to know some animals that are at home in the water! Here is Hennes with the sea lions 🐐 #effzeh

Bundesliga returns on May 16

'Hennes the Ninth' has had nine predecessors before him since FC Cologne introduced the goat as the official Cologne mascot over 70 years ago. The Cologne mascot has not missed a single home match since 2008 but will be forced to stay away from the stadium when Cologne play FSV Mainz over the weekend. The new hygiene rules implemented by the German Football League (DFL) chiefs, will force Hennes to stay away until further notice.

The Cologne mascot will be kept at Kolner Zoo until Bundesliga restrictions are lifted. As per strict new DFL guidelines, Bundesliga return will only allow 322 people in and around stadiums on matchdays. In fact, every Bundesliga mascot across the league will be barred from entering stadiums for the foreseeable future. The DFL earlier said, "personal hygiene measures are the most important actions for protecting against infection".

Bundesliga live

For all the UK and Ireland based #effzeh fans, our game against Mainz will be shown live on BT Sport 1 this weekend 👇📺

