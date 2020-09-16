Bundesliga To Allow Fans Back Into Stadiums Ahead Of Bayern Vs Schalke Opener

Bundesliga boasts of some of the most enthusiastic fans in the world. The jam-packed stadiums are witness to 'fan walls', a sight that has been amiss from the scene over the past three months. The coronavirus situation in Germany forced the authorities to allow the remaining games of the previous campaign to be played behind closed doors. Now, the Bundesliga is set to welcome back the fans to the stadiums, ahead of the opening game between defending champions Bayern Munich and Schalke.

Bundesliga fans to witness Bayern vs Schalke from the stadium

According to various media reports in Germany, Bundesliga has permitted the clubs to allow a limited number of fans for the 2020-21 season. However, these regulations have been designed with several guidelines. The decision to allow Bundesliga fans in the stadium beginning from the Bayern vs Schalke clash was taken during the virtual meeting of the federal states' chancelleries on Tuesday.

Politicians have given the green light to 20 percent of the Bundesliga fans to attend the games, provided the seven-day COVID-19 Germany infection rate is lower or equal to 35 per 100,000 people in the region. Going by the guidelines, around 15,000 Bundesliga fans will be able to attend the Bayern vs Schalke opener at the Allianz Arena.

Strict guidelines for Bundesliga fans

However, fans are expected to abide by the guidelines to curb the COVID-19 Germany crisis. Bundesliga fans should wear a mask while at the stadium, with a seating arrangement at 1.5 metres apart between two individuals. Away fans will not be allowed, an order that seeks to curb unnecessary travel.

During the first round of the DFB Pokal that was played over the previous weekend, a test run was conducted. Select fans were allowed in various stadiums, in an attempt to prepare better for the Bundesliga kick-off. Indeed, Bundesliga is the first league that will allow fans to return to the stadium.

Bayern vs Schalke to be played on Friday

It is no surprise, that after a two-month hiatus, Bundesliga was the first competition among the Europe's top five leagues to resume play. The Bundesliga 2020-21 season kicks off on Friday, September 18 (September 19 according to IST). The opening clash will see Bayern Munich begin their title defence against Schalke, that failed to make a mark the previous term, finishing 12th in the competition.

Image courtesy: FC Bayern Mexico Twitter