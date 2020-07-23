Who Is Jurgen Klopp’s Wife? Why Is Ulla Sandrock Known As The ‘First Lady Of Bundesliga’?

Liverpool finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy for the first time in history last night, having sealed the title nearly a month ago. Much of the credit has been given to their charismatic coach Jurgen Klopp, the manager who ended Liverpool's 30-year wait for a league title. However, behind every great man is a woman, and netizens began to wonder, who is Jurgen Klopp's wife? Here's all you need to know about Jurgen Klopp's wife, who is also known as the 'First Lady of Bundesliga'.

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Script Glory Out Of Fractured Fairytale As Inevitables Stand Tall

Who is Jurgen Klopp's wife? Ulla Sandrock Klopp relationship began in 2005

Sandrock and Klopp have been in a relationship since December 2005. According to reports from The Mirror, Sandrock moved in with Klopp only three days after the pair began dating. Klopp first met Sandrock in Munich, during the popular Oktoberfest, whilst Sandrock was working as a bar waitress.

ALSO READ: Michail Antonio Caught On Camera Poking Fun At Pogba's Handball; Man United Star Furious

Ulla Sandrock is a child novelist and published her first book, 'Tom and the Magic Football' in 2008. The book is about a magic football that helps an 11-year-old boy become an exceptional footballer. The sequel to Sandrock's book was published in 2010. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been full of praise while talking about the book and said in an interview, "It's similar to Harry Potter but about football, there's no broomstick".

ALSO READ: Gundogan Delves Into ‘El Mago’ David Silva’s Legacy And The Heir To His Throne, Phil Foden

Who is Jurgen Klopp's wife? Ulla Sandrock's charitable work

Ulla Sandrock was widely renowned as 'First Lady of Bundesliga' due to her charitable actions and with Jurgen Klopp's status in German football. Klopp had successful spells at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund before arriving at Liverpool in October 2015. Sandrock spent some time as a teacher in Kenya, helping educate young children. She also worked at a local hospital in Nairobi, providing food for the starving children of the city. Sandrock grabbed headlines this year in April when she donated £1,000 worth of food vouchers to supermarket staff members that were affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mrs. Klopp cheering for her husband while standing on a bin during Liverpool's Champions League trophy parade.



Jürgen Klopp's #1 fan 👫



📷 @OhMeOhMy_Liv pic.twitter.com/m1bYOPtJ7q — 433 (@433) June 3, 2019

ALSO READ: Arteta's Baptism By Fire, Defensive Frailties & Euro Vision: Nketiah On All Things Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp family life details

The Liverpool head coach was once married to Sabine Klopp before their separation in 2001. Jurgen Klopp and Sabine have one son together named Marc. Klopp's current wife, Ulla Sandrock also has a son named Dennis from her previous marriage.

Image Credits - AP