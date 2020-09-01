Messi To Bundesliga? Stuttgart Fan Launches Unique Fundraiser To Sign Up Barcelona Icon

Barcelona icon Lionel Messi is set to leave the club this transfer window, alarming several top clubs across Europe. While Manchester City remain the top contenders to seal the Messi transfer, some fans have also requested the Argentine forward to return to his boyhood club Newell's Old Boys. Amid the interests and reports for the 33-year-old, a supporter of Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart has strived hard to seal the Messi transfer.

Messi to Bundesliga? Stuttgart fan launches fundraiser

In a rare instance, a Stuttgart fan has launched a fundraiser to ensure Messi arrives in Germany. Stuttgart, who secured a spot in the Bundesliga in the ongoing season, is an unlikely destination for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. Nevertheless, the supporter still hopes to raise €700 million ($839m) for the Messi release clause, along with an additional sum to help the club pay the Argentine's hefty wages.

A Stuttgart fan starts €900m fundraiser in bid to help club sign Lionel Messi. 😂 pic.twitter.com/SHUQEFrvna — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) August 31, 2020

Messi is unlikely to continue at Barcelona after having informed the club that he wishes to activate the special clause through a burofax. The club's leading goal-scorer has a special clause in his contract that allows him to seek an exit as a free agent during any moment of the season. However, Barcelona believe that the stipulated date to exercise the special clause is way beyond its deadline.

LaLiga extends support to Barcelona in Messi transfer conflict

Barcelona maintain that any club that wishes to seal the Messi transfer should pay his release clause in full. The Messi release clause is estimated at 700 million euros. With a legal conflict seemed imminent, Barcelona have received support from LaLiga. The league, in an official statement on the Messi transfer update, has confirmed that interested clubs should pay the entire release clause. LaLiga also insisted that it shall not begin with the process of deregistration if the Messi transfer is forced unilaterally.

Messi to City talks gain momentum

The Messi transfer reports suggest that the Argentine is closer than ever to joining Manchester City. The presence of Pep Guardiola at the Etihad-based outfit is considered as the key in the deal. Recent reports reveal that the Premier League heavyweights have already begun with the preparation for his presentation.

Although, an agreement without any hassle is unlikely to be reached anytime soon. Meanwhile, Messi did not arrive for the PCR tests as well as the team's training even as the rest of the squad has begun preparations for the next season. This act has been seen as an attempt to force a move away from Camp Nou.

