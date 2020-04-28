Bundesliga’s May Restart Plan Faces Increasing Opposition As Health Risk Looms Large

The Bundesliga'​s plan to restart in May faced increased opposition on Monday. A German virologist and professor, Uwe G. Liebert has criticised Bundesliga's plan to resume football in May, stating that this will put the players' health at major risk. He stated that rules and virus protection measures will not be sufficient to contain the spread of Coronavirus and guarantee the safety of those involved.

Criticism over resumption

Speaking to local media, Professor Liebert said that measures such as holding games without spectators, continuous testing, etc were not enough to stop the virus. He said that we don’t know about the long-term effects of COVID-19 and it’s possible to get very sick or die from the virus at a young age. According to him, "all people in contact with a soccer player are first-degree contacts. So everyone would have to go in quarantine, possibly also the opposing team.”

Earlier, Eintracht Frankfurt director Fredi Bobic said that footballers will not be having the required match fitness if the German league. He stated that the clubs will need two to three weeks for players to ensure that they are match fit. Werder Bremen Director Frank Baumann also shared similar concerns and said, "Personally, I am rather sceptical that Bundesliga matches will be played again on 9 May. We have to wait and see what the government decides together with state leaders on April 30th."

Last week, German FA chief Fritz Keller has insisted the Bundesliga could only resume next month behind closed doors, while supporters have questioned the morality of football returning at all amid the Coronavirus pandemic. German football was halted on March 13 to help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus in the country. With large public events banned in Germany until August 31, the only viable option for league action to resume next month would be in empty grounds — dubbed 'ghost games' in German.

