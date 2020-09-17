BUR Vs SHF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Carabao Cup Live

Burnley will make their first competitive appearance of the season after their opening game was postponed and will face Premier League rivals Sheffield United in a Carabao Cup second-round tie. Sheffield United were beaten by Wolves in their opening PL fixture and will be keen to pick up a positive result when they face Burnley at Turf Moor on Thursday, September 17, 10 pm IST. Here's a look at our BUR vs SHF Dream11 prediction, BUR vs SHF Dream11 team and the probable BUR vs SHF playing 11.

BUR vs SHF live: BUR vs SHF Dream11 prediction and preview

Burnley will look to put past records behind in this Carabao Cup. The results over the years have not been in their favour with only one win in the competition since 2014. Sean Dyche faces a tough challenge in opponents Sheffield United who will be looking to come back after losing 2-0 in the Premier League last week to the Wolves. Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder will also hope his team are able to get the better of Burnley.

Also Read | WOL Vs STK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Carabao Cup Live

BUR vs SHF Dream11 prediction: Burnley vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head

This will be only the second League Cup meeting between the two teams. Sheffield United won a third-round tie 2-0 in October 1966. The two sides across all competitions have played 21 times with Burnley winning seven and Sheffield United winning ten; four games ended in draws.

BUR vs SHF Dream11 prediction: Probable BUR vs SHF playing 11

Burnley probable XI - Pope, Bardsley, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Rodriguez, Wood

Sheffield United probable XI - Foderingham; Basham, Ampadu, Jagielka, Bogle, Berge, Norwood, Osborn, Lowe, McGoldrick, Burke

Also Read | Leeds, Southampton Eliminated By Lower-league Teams In Cup

BUR vs SHF live: BUR vs SHF Dream11 team, top picks

BUR vs SHF live: Burnley top picks

Pope

Gudmundsson

BUR vs SHF live: Sheffield United top picks

Jagielka

Norwood

BUR vs SHF Dream11 prediction: BUR vs SHF Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Pope

Defenders - Ampadu, Jagielka (VC), Long, Tarkowski

Midfielders - Gudmundsson, Westwood, Norwood (C), Bogle

Forwards - McGoldrick, Wood

Also Read | FIFA 21 Reveal: Best XI From Talents Aged 21 And Under Ft. Haaland, Sancho And Mbappe

Also Read | MAR Vs STE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ligue 1 Live

Note: The above BUR vs SHF Dream11 prediction, BUR vs SHF Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BUR vs SHF Dream11 team and BUR vs SHF Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: Sheffield United Twitter