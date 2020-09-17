Last Updated:

MAR Vs STE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ligue 1 Live

Here's a look at our MAR vs STE Dream11 prediction and team for Marseille's Ligue 1 clash against St-Etienne at the Orange Velodrome Stadium on Thursday.

Arnold Dsouza
mar vs ste dream11 prediction

Andre Villas-Boas' Marseille (MAR) will host AS Saint-Etienne (STE) for their Matchday 3 Ligue 1 clash on Thursday, September 17. The Ligue 1 encounter between Marseille vs AS St-Etienne is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm local time (Friday, 12:30 am IST) at the Orange Velodrome Stadium. Here's a look at our MAR vs STE Dream11 prediction, MAR vs STE Dream11 team and MAR vs STE top picks ahead of the crunch game. 

MAR vs STE match prediction and preview

Marseille are currently in sixth place on the Ligue 1 table and have won both of their opening games this campaign. Andre Villas-Boas' side recorded a narrow 1-0 win against defending champions PSG in their last game despite the ugly scenes at the end of the game. Marseille will be hoping to carry on their winning streak when they host St-Etienne on Thursday night. However, the home team will be without Jordan Amavi and Dario Benedetto for the clash against St-Etienne after the duo received red cards during the game against PSG. 

Claude Puel's St-Etienne have also had a great start to the new Ligue 1 season, winning both of their opening two games this campaign. Saint-Etienne followed up their comfortable 2-0 victory over Lorient with another win by the same scoreline against Strasbourg at the weekend and currently sit in fourth place on the Ligue 1 table. Arnaud Nordin was forced off the pitch due to injury in the game against Strasbourg and is not fit for the trip to the Orange Velodrome Stadium. Our MAR vs STE match prediction is that Marseille will win the game 2-1. 

MAR vs STE Dream11 prediction: MAR vs STE playing 11 (probable)

  • Predicted starting line-up for Marseille: Mandanda; Sakai, Caleta-Car, Balerdi, Nagatomo; Kamara, Strootman, Rongier; Thauvin, Germain, Payet
  • Predicted starting line-up for St-Etienne: Moulin; Debuchy, Fofana, Kolodziejczak, Macon; Neyou, Camara; Abi, Aouchiche, Bouanga; Hamouma

MAR vs STE Dream11 prediction: MAR vs STE Dream11 team

  • Goalkeeper - Moulin
  • Defenders - Sakai, Fofana, Balerdi, Nagatomo
  • Midfielders - Kamara, Abi, Strootman
  • Forwards - Hamouma, Thauvin (C), Payet (VC)

MAR vs STE Dream11 prediction: MAR vs STE top picks 

  • Top picks for MAR - Thauvin, Payet
  • Top picks for STE - Hamouma, Fofana

Note: The MAR vs STE Dream11 prediction, MAR vs STE top picks and MAR vs STE Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MAR VS STE match prediction and MAR VS STE Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits - Marseille / St-Etienne Instagram

