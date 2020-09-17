MAR Vs STE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ligue 1 Live

Andre Villas-Boas' Marseille (MAR) will host AS Saint-Etienne (STE) for their Matchday 3 Ligue 1 clash on Thursday, September 17. The Ligue 1 encounter between Marseille vs AS St-Etienne is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm local time (Friday, 12:30 am IST) at the Orange Velodrome Stadium. Here's a look at our MAR vs STE Dream11 prediction, MAR vs STE Dream11 team and MAR vs STE top picks ahead of the crunch game.

💥 𝗝𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗗𝗘 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 💥



Pour le 1er match de la saison à l’@orangevelodrome, nos Olympiens affrontent l'@ASSEofficiel ce soir à 21h 🔵⚪️



🗣 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘇 𝗹'𝗢𝗠 !#OMASSE #DroitAuBut

MAR vs STE match prediction and preview

Marseille are currently in sixth place on the Ligue 1 table and have won both of their opening games this campaign. Andre Villas-Boas' side recorded a narrow 1-0 win against defending champions PSG in their last game despite the ugly scenes at the end of the game. Marseille will be hoping to carry on their winning streak when they host St-Etienne on Thursday night. However, the home team will be without Jordan Amavi and Dario Benedetto for the clash against St-Etienne after the duo received red cards during the game against PSG.

👥 Le groupe sélectionné par notre coach 𝗔𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗲́ 𝗩𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮𝘀-𝗕𝗼𝗮𝘀 pour #OMASSE 💥 pic.twitter.com/LNoijShUXh — Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) September 16, 2020

Claude Puel's St-Etienne have also had a great start to the new Ligue 1 season, winning both of their opening two games this campaign. Saint-Etienne followed up their comfortable 2-0 victory over Lorient with another win by the same scoreline against Strasbourg at the weekend and currently sit in fourth place on the Ligue 1 table. Arnaud Nordin was forced off the pitch due to injury in the game against Strasbourg and is not fit for the trip to the Orange Velodrome Stadium. Our MAR vs STE match prediction is that Marseille will win the game 2-1.

MAR vs STE Dream11 prediction: MAR vs STE playing 11 (probable)

Predicted starting line-up for Marseille : Mandanda; Sakai, Caleta-Car, Balerdi, Nagatomo; Kamara, Strootman, Rongier; Thauvin, Germain, Payet

: Mandanda; Sakai, Caleta-Car, Balerdi, Nagatomo; Kamara, Strootman, Rongier; Thauvin, Germain, Payet Predicted starting line-up for St-Etienne: Moulin; Debuchy, Fofana, Kolodziejczak, Macon; Neyou, Camara; Abi, Aouchiche, Bouanga; Hamouma

MAR vs STE Dream11 prediction: MAR vs STE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Moulin

Defenders - Sakai, Fofana, Balerdi, Nagatomo

Midfielders - Kamara, Abi, Strootman

Forwards - Hamouma, Thauvin (C), Payet (VC)

MAR vs STE Dream11 prediction: MAR vs STE top picks

Top picks for MAR - Thauvin, Payet

Top picks for STE - Hamouma, Fofana

Note: The MAR vs STE Dream11 prediction, MAR vs STE top picks and MAR vs STE Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MAR VS STE match prediction and MAR VS STE Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits - Marseille / St-Etienne Instagram