Burnley FC's Assistant Manager Ian Woan Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Burnley football club, on Tuesday evening, announced that the club's assistant manager Ian Woan tested positive for coronavirus. Woan is one of the six members from three Premier League teams whose members tested positive of the virus.

Burnley staff member tests positive

The update by the club came hours after Premier League authorities stated that in the first wave of mass coronavirus testing of players and staff, six people were tested positive at three of the 19 clubs to conduct the checks. The league had not disclosed the identity of the others who had tested positive.

A statement by Bunley read, "The Burnley first-team squad and playing staff were all tested last weekend, ahead of a return to training.

In line with strict Premier League requirements and following a positive test, Ian will now self-isolate for a period of seven days, with a view to being tested again on May 25.



Ian is asymptomatic and is currently safe and well at home. He will remain in close communication with club personnel regarding his re-engagement in training once he is clear of the virus.

This is the first set of mass coronavirus testing of players and staff and the next set of results is set to be released on Thursday. A total of 748 people were tested.

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency,” the league said in a statement.

No other team has announced the details of those who have tested positive.

The competition has been suspended since March due to the pandemic. A relaxation of national lockdown regulations is only now allowing non-contact training to resume, with a maximum of five players working together for up to 75 minutes a day at training facilities.

While the top divisions in Belgium, France, and the Netherlands have been curtailed, the Premier League has government backing to plan a return to action in June.

(Image credits: twitter.com/Burnleyoffical)