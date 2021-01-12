Burnley Vs Man United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Burnley host English giants Manchester United in the 16th match of their Premier League campaign. The fixture will be held at Turf Moor on Tuesday, January 12, with kick-off at 1:45 AM (Wednesday) according to IST. Let’s have a look at match details like Burnley vs Man United live stream, playing 11, and team news.

Manchester United are slotted second in the Premier League standings as the Red Devils have gained 33 points from 16 matches in their campaign. Burnely on the other hand have registered only 16 points from 15 games and are currently slotted at the 16th position.

Burnley vs Man United team news

Burnley will be a happy team before the start of the game as three first-team regulars who were previously unavailable are back with the squad. Sean Dyche will welcome Nick Pope back to the first team following his recovery from a minor ankle injury. In a pre-match press conference, the Burnley manager also confirmed that Josh Brownhill and Ashley Westwood, who missed Burnley’s FA Cup clash against MK Dons after testing positive for Coronavirus have recovered and will be back.

However, Dyche will still be sweating over the fitness of Charlie Taylor and Jay Rodriguez. Dwight McNeil and Kevin Long will also be highly doubtful and will be hoping to be fit enough and be in contention to play against Man United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be waiting on the result of the fitness test of a few players to check on their availability before the Burnley game. Eric Bailly suffered a neck injury during a collision with United goalkeeper Dean Henderson during the Watford match in the FA Cup and will be assessed before the match.

Paul Pogba could also be facing a late fitness test but will likely be benched against Burnley considering that the Red Devils are set to play Liverpool next. Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof are back with the first team and could feature for Man United. Star striker Edinson Cavani who missed United’s last three games due to suspension is also back and eligible to start the PL clash.

How to watch Burnley vs Man United live in India?

The Premier League 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The Burnley vs Man United live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the teams' social media handles and the Premier League social media pages for real-time updates.

Burnley vs Man United prediction

Manchester United will start the match as favourites and are likely to walk away as winners at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction: Burnley 1-3 Manchester United