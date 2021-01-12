FA Cup Draw: Man United To Take On Arch-rivals Liverpool, Set To Clash TWICE In One Week

Following the conclusion of the third round of the FA Cup, the draw for the next round was held on Monday, January 11, 2021. And it turned out to be as thrilling as it could with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United set to square off against defending Premier League champions Liverpool. Besides, the draw between Chorley and Wolverhampton Wanderers has stunned the fans with the former making their way up to this stage following a victory against Derby County.

FA Cup draw: Man United vs Liverpool draw leaves fans ecstatic

Fans were left ecstatic after Man United were drawn up against Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's men will travel to Old Trafford with the hope of progressing further in the competition. The Red Devils pose a threat to the Anfield outfit with their recent run of form. The fourth round draws have been scheduled to be played on January 23-24, 2021.

We'll face @ManUtd in the #FACup Fourth Round at Old Trafford.



Tie to be played over the weekend of 23-24 January. #LFC | #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/Yp29m5eFOD — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 11, 2021

Interestingly, Man United will be travelling to the Anfield a week prior to the FA Cup fixture. The two sides go head-to-head in the Premier League at the moment, having bagged equal number of points with the Old Trafford outfit, having played a game less than the Reds.

FA Cup draw: Cheltenham vs Man City

Indeed, the Man United vs Liverpool draw could be counted among the toughest FA Cup fixtures in the fourth round. Meanwhile, fellow rivals Manchester City have managed to bag an easier opponent, with Pep Guardiola's men set to take on Cheltenham Town FC.

The fourth-tier side defeated Mansfield Town 2-1 in the previous round to make their way further in the competition. On the other hand, the Etihad-based outfit had humiliated Birmingham with Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva bagging a brace. Besides, Phil Foden also netted once.

Chelsea to take on Luton Town

Premier League heavyweights Chelsea were in fine form when they came up against Morecambe in the third round, despite their previous struggle in the domestic competition. Frank Lampard's men have been paired up against Championship side Luton Town who managed to make it to the competition following a close-edged victory against Reading.

FA Cup fixtures

Cheltenham Town vs Manchester City

Bournemouth vs Crawley Town

Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Southampton/Shrewsbury vs Arsenal

Barnsley vs Norwich City

Chorley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Millwall vs Bristol City

Brighton vs Blackpool

Wycombe vs Tottenham Hotspur

Fulham vs Burnley

Sheffield United vs Plymouth

Chelsea vs Luton Town

West Ham United vs Doncaster

Brentford vs Leicester City

Everton vs Sheffield Wednesday

Image courtesy: Liverpool, Bruno Fernandes Twitter