Man United, Liverpool Fans Join Chorus To Question Man City's 'easy' FA Cup Draw

In a startling FA Cup draw, Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool have been paired up in the fourth round. The two sides currently fight for the top spot in the Premier League and will see the battle now being extended in the FA Cup. Despite the draw, fans of the two English heavyweights have joined the chorus to question rivals Manchester City, who have bagged a relatively easier opponent in the competition.

Also Read | FA Cup draw: Man United to take on arch-rivals Liverpool, set to clash TWICE in one week

FA Cup draw: Man United vs Liverpool twice in a week

Fans were left ecstatic after Man United were drawn up against Liverpool. The two sides are currently vying for the top spot in the Premier League, after having bagged an equal number of points. But Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's men could throttle Liverpool for the top spot if they manage to make the most of their clash against Burnley on Wednesday.

Following the Burnley clash, Liverpool will have the opportunity to regain the top spot when they host the Red Devils at Anfield. In a startling show, the two sides will play for the second time within a week of their Premier League clash, this time in the FA Cup. Liverpool will travel to Old Trafford for the FA Cup fixture.

Also Read | Man United transfer news: Jesse Lingard wanted by Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte

Man City vs Cheltenham draw irks Man United, Liverpool fans

Despite the rivalry between the two English heavyweights, fans of the two clubs have come together on social media against Man City's fixture. Pep Guardiola's men have been paired up against Cheltenham Town FC for the fourth round of the FA Cup. Fans were quick to question the relatively easier draw for the Etihad-based outfit.

3 things are certain in life



1. death

2. taxes

3. city getting an easy draw — TheThiagoRole (@LFCZainM) January 11, 2021

As a United fan, this is the one time I can side with a Liverpool fan 😭 — Woah (@alxxporter) January 11, 2021

How predictable and look at Man City’s game yet again lol — Craig Fisher (@1CraigFisher) January 11, 2021

I swear the FA Cup draw is a fix. City get to play league 1 and 2 teams and we ALWAYS get tough premier league teams away every season. — Corin Matthews 💙 #19Times ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@C_Matthews94) January 11, 2021

Its okay guys doesn’t matter what Arab oil money clubs getting easy side or not. We are great clubs in county with history. 2 great game home and away with in week thats how im seeing it🤞 — Neupane Abishek (@Abisheck) January 11, 2021

Some fans went to the extent of blaming the FA for awarding an easy tie to Man City. Interestingly, the Cityzens had defeated Birmingham on their way to the fourth round, while Cheltenham Town FC managed a close-edged 2-1 victory against Mansfield Town last weekend.

Also Read | Liverpool transfer news: Reds set to challenge Real Madrid in race to sign David Alaba

FA Cup fixtures

Cheltenham Town vs Manchester City

Bournemouth vs Crawley Town

Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Southampton/Shrewsbury vs Arsenal

Barnsley vs Norwich City

Chorley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Millwall vs Bristol City

Brighton vs Blackpool

Wycombe vs Tottenham Hotspur

Fulham vs Burnley

Sheffield United vs Plymouth

Chelsea vs Luton Town

West Ham United vs Doncaster

Brentford vs Leicester City

Everton vs Sheffield Wednesday

Also Read | FA Cup results & highlights: Carlos Vinicius nets hat-trick, Man City ride on Silva brace

Image courtesy: Man City Twitter