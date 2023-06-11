Rafael Nadal Drops Heartwarming Post After Novak Djokovic Breaks His Grand Slam Record

French Open 2023: Rafael Nadal has reacted to his longtime rival Novak Djokovic's historic victory at the French Open 2023 on Sunday. Nadal took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate Djokovic for his 23rd Grand Slam win, stating that it's a number just a few years back was impossible to think about. It is important to note that Djokovic, with the victory at Philippe-Chatrier Court, surpassed Nadal to become the most successful tennis player of the Open Era.

Many congrats on this amazing achievement @DjokerNole

23 is a number that just a few years back was imposible to think about, and you made it!

Enjoy it with your family and team! 👏🏻 June 11, 2023

Nadal, a 14-time champion at Roland Garros, was absent from this year's tournament due to injury. Djokovic defeated Norway's Casper Rudd in the men's singles final on Sunday. Djokovic won the match with a score of 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5. This is Djokovic's third French Open title. He has also won a record 10 Australian Open trophies, seven Wimbledons, and three US Open titles. Djokovic has also become the only player in the history of the sport to win at least three titles each in all four Grand Slams.

It is noteworthy that Djokovic is once again halfway to completing a calendar-year Grand Slam, a feat that has not been accomplished by any man since Rod Laver in 1969. In 2021, Djokovic came close to achieving this milestone, triumphing at the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon before falling short in the title match at the U.S. Open against Daniil Medvedev. The pursuit of the calendar-year Grand Slam will continue for Djokovic at Wimbledon, which is scheduled to commence on July 3 at the renowned All-England Club.

Most Grand Slam wins for players

23 - Novak Djokovic (10 Australian, 3 French, 7 Wimbledon, 3 US)

22 - Rafael Nadal (2 Australian, 14 French, 2 Wimbledon, 4 US)

20 - Roger Federer (6 Australian, 1 French, 8 Wimbledon, 5 US)

14 - Pete Sampras (2 Australian, 7 Wimbledon, 5 US)

12 - Roy Emerson (6 Australian, 2 French, 2 Wimbledon, 2 US)

11 - Rod Laver (3 Australian, 2 French, 4 Wimbledon, 2 US)

11 - Bjorn Borg (6 French, 5 Wimbledon)

10 - Bill Tilden (3 Wimbledon, 7 US)

Image: AP/Twitter/RolandGarros