Calvert-Lewin Scores Second Hat-trick Of The Season As Everton Hammer West Ham: Watch

English heavyweights Everton's perfect start to the season continued as they humiliated West Ham United in the Carabao Cup. Carlo Ancelotti's men netted five times in the game, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin bagging a treble. Interestingly, the England star has now netted two hat-tricks in six games this season.

Carabao Cup round of 16 results: Calvert-Lewin opens scoring for Carlo Ancelotti

Defender Michael Keane produced a sensational cross towards Calvert-Lewin in the 11th minute of the game. The striker, with his splendid first touch, controlled the ball, before chipping it over Darren Randolph to bag the opener for the Toffees. Brazilian striker Richarlison missed out on a couple of opportunities including a goal that was ruled offside before the half time.

West Ham went on to bag the equaliser within a minute of the second half. Robert Snodgrass struck thunderously from outside the box, leaving Jordan Pickford helpless. However, the equaliser did not deter Everton as Ancelotti's men began showing the urge to score more.

Carabao Cup round of 16 results: Everton seal quarter-final spot courtesy of Calvert-Lewin hat-trick

Their efforts finally paid off in the 56th minute when Richarlison struck a deflected shot from outside the box to put the ball past the net with ease as James Rodriguez bagged an assist to his credit. Calvert-Lewin bagged his second goal of the night, converting from a close-range finish after the ball struck by Alex Iwobi hit the post.

Calvert-Lewin went on to complete his treble in the 84th minute, courtesy of a sublime through-ball from Gylfi Sigurdsson, his second already in the season. The victory meant that Everton have now sealed a spot in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup. The victory against West Ham United was their sixth success in as many games this season, maintaining a perfect start.

Calvert-Lewin's fine form continues

Besides, Calvert-Lewin continues his fine form under Ancelotti, who has embarked upon his first complete season at the Goodison Park. The English forward also scored a hat-trick against West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League the previous week. The striker had netted 15 times across all competitions the previous season and is likely to overtake that tally this time around, with eight goals already this season. Meanwhile, Everton next come up against Brighton on Saturday in the Premier League.

Image courtesy: Everton Twitter