Everton Ace Gylfi Sigurdsson’s Brother-in-law, 11, Tragically dies After Shooting Himself

Everton star Gylfi Sigurdsson's 11-year-old brother-in-law, Maximilian Helgi Ivarsson, tragically passed away earlier this month after a terrible shooting accident. It is reported that Ivarsson reportedly killed himself while playing with a shotgun on September 8, but Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson has declined to speak about the unfortunate incident and instead continued to focus on playing his football with the Toffees. However, earlier this week, Sigurdsson, his wife Alexandra Ivarsdottir, and other family members paid tribute to the late Ivarsson in an Icelandic newspaper.

Gylfi Sigurdsson's 11-year-old brother-in-law killed in a tragic shooting accident

Maximilian Ivarsson, the younger half-brother of Gylfi Sigurdsson's wife, 31-year-old Alexandra Ívarsdottir, reportedly got hold of the shotgun by taking the weapon out of a locked gun closet. According to reports from The Sun, Ivarsson's father is a keen hunter and often hunts wild animals in Gardabaer, near Reykjavik, Iceland. It was also confirmed that Ivarsson's death was a tragic shooting, as the young boy was under the impression that the gun was a toy, however, it is still unknown whether Ivarsson's father possessed the same shotgun which killed his son.

Thoughts are with Gylfi Sigurdsson and his family after the tragic death of his brother-in-law who has passed away at the Age of 11 💔



RIP little man 💙😢 — Everton FC News 🇨🇴 (@NilSatisNews) September 20, 2020

Gylfi Sigurdsson's wife, Alexandra Ivarsdottir, was reportedly shell-shocked over the calamitous incident with her half-brother. Only this week, Sigurdsson's family posted a heartfelt message for Ivarsson in an Icelandic newspaper, Morgunblaðið. The tribute for Ivarsson read: "It breaks our hearts to know that you (Ivarsson) are no longer with us but we'll always remember you as a hardworking and bright young boy. We always cherished the moments we had with you and were so glad to enjoy your presence among us even though it was for such a short time". It is believed that Ivarsson spoke three different languages and enjoyed training in karate.

Football news: Glyfi Sigurdsson takes to the pitch for Everton despite horror accident in the family

Despite the tragic accident that took place in his family on September 8, Gylfi Sigurdsson opted to play for Everton against Tottenham five days later in their Premier League opener. Sigurdsson was brought on as a second-half substitute against Spurs in a 1-0 win for the Toffees. The Iceland midfielder also scored for Everton in the 3-0 EFL Cup win over Salford City three days later. Sigurdsson also came on as a substitute in Everton's 5-2 win against West Brom at the weekend and is likely to feature in Carlo Ancelotti's squad for their third-round EFL Cup clash against Fleetwood Town on Wednesday, September 23.

Image Credits - Everton Instagram