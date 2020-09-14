Everton's Richarlison Misses Open Goal Vs Spurs As Ancelotti's Men Claim Narrow Victory

Legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti began his first complete season in the Premier League with a narrow victory over Tottenham Hotspur. Despite Everton starting off their campaign with renewed vigour induced with the arrival of James Rodriguez and Allan, Brazilian star Richarlison was on the receiving end of criticism after he missed a sensational opportunity to score for Ancelotti.

Everton vs Spurs highlights: Richarlison misses open net

Everton produced some amazing display in the first half against Jose Mourinho's men, as the Portuguese oversaw a strenuous start to his first complete Premier League campaign with Spurs. Tottenham left-back Ben Devis miscalculated a pass towards teammate Toby Alderweild. Richarlison took due advantage of the situation and raced to bag the ball.

This miss from Richarlison is aweful



pic.twitter.com/nIstC4uRYn — Chemical Boy (@Chemicalboyy) September 13, 2020

The Everton forward also went on to beat goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and could have scored one of the best goals of the Matchday 1 of the Premier League. However, Richarlison could not strike the ball past an open net, inviting shrewd reactions from club fans.

Everton vs Spurs highlights: Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores, James Rodriguez debut

Despite the Riocharlison miss in the first half, Everton went on to bag the lead within 10 minutes into the second half. Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed past Lloris after a sublime set-piece from Lucas Digne. Despite the miss from Richarlison in the first half, the forward continued posing threat for Mourinho's men at the back. The Brazil international came close to netting twice in the latter half but failed to find the back of the net.

The game also saw James Rodriguez debut for Everton. The former Real Madrid midfielder was signed recently by Everton courtesy of his close relationship with Ancelotti. The Colombian international created at least five chances in the game, more than any other player throughout the course of the game. He also became the first Premier League debutant since Alexis Sanchez's debut in 2014 to create five chances in a game.

Premier League standings: Everton placed sixth in the league

With the victory, Everton occupy the sixth place on the Premier League standings. On the other hand, Arsenal defeated Fulham 3-0 to secure the top spot in the league. The Toffees will next come up against Salford City in the second round of the EFL Cup at the Goodison Park on Wednesday (Thursday according to IST).

Image courtesy: Everton Twitter