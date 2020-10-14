Real Madrid Transfer News: French Prodigy Eduardo Camavinga Favoured Over Paul Pogba?

In what could be a huge move, the new Real Madrid transfer news claim is that the side may sign 17-year-old French whizz-kid, Eduardo Camavinga in the next transfer window. While the Real Madrid transfer news has constantly been linked with the transfer of Camavinga's French teammate, Paul Pogba, it is now rumoured that the young Rennes star is being seriously considered for the spot. Now unsure of Pogba's availability in the next transfer window, coach Zinedine Zidane seems to have turned his sights elsewhere.

Première titularisation, premier but avec la victoire au bout ✅🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/PC6eR2vVIv — Eduardo Camavinga (@ecama10) October 7, 2020

Real Madrid transfer news: Real Madrid to take on Eduardo Camavinga over Pogba?

According to reports in the Spanish publication 'Diario AS', Real Madrid and Zidane are ready to look beyond a Paul Pogba transfer and will join the many other teams fighting to take on Rennes' Eduardo Camavinga. In the event that their Paul Pogba transfer deal with Manchester United falls through, Camavinga will serve as the perfect replacement for the side.

Pogba's contract with Manchester United expires in 2022 and the midfielder has expressed a desire to play for Real Madrid, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems unwilling to let him go. After steering his side to the top position in the Ligue 1, Camavinga decided to extend his stay at Rennes. His contract with Rennes is due to expire in 2022.

The report also claims that Zidane has already approached Rennes to discuss a move - something that may be thwarted by Manchester United's own plans. Going by the AS report, Manchester United are considering selling Pogba to Real Madrid, in order to scoop up Camavinga for themselves. With the transfer fees, it will be impossible and wasteful for Real Madrid to buy both players, as they would fill the same position. This could be a masterstroke by Manchester United, who would secure one of the best youngsters out there while making bank from Pogba's transfer.

The rise of Eduardo Camavinga

17-year-old Eduardo Camavinga has taken the world by storm this last season. He has been one of the most successful midfielders of this season and made his debut for the French national side earlier this year. Opening the account on what would turn out to be a 7-1 thrashing of the Ukrainian side, Camavinga became the second-youngest player to score for the national team.

After France's UEFA Nations League encounter against Portugal, an overjoyed Camavinga exchanged shirts with former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo. He posted the image on Snapchat, captioning it "I won't wash it". However, there will be some concern among the camp after Ronaldo announced yesterday that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Image Credits: Eduardo Camavinga Twitter