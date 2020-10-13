Eduardo Camavinga Shows Off Cristiano Ronaldo's Shirt, Insists He Won't Ever Wash It

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed an accomplished career since his rise at Manchester United, going on to achieve immense success with his clubs as well as the national team. During the course of a splendidly decorated career, he has inspired several football stars. His impact on the young footballers was visible when he came up against a youthful French side in the Nations League, with Eduardo Camavinga collecting his shirt after the game.

Portugal vs France ends in a goalless draw

The game against France ended in a goalless draw, with the two teams boasting some amazing football stars in their line-ups, besides Cristiano Ronaldo. In the previous game against Ukraine, 17-year-old Eduardo Camavinga scored his first goal for Les Bleus in his very first start for Didier Deschamps' side.

With the goal, Eduardo Camavinga became the second-youngest player to score for France, achieving the feat at the age of 17 years, 11 months. Previously, Maurice Gastiger scored against Switzerland in 1914 at the age of 17 years and 5 months. Eduardo Camavinga had made his national team debut only in August against Croatia.

Eduardo Camavinga collects Cristiano Ronaldo's shirt, promises not to wash it

Despite a blistering performance against Ukraine, Eduardo Camavinga was not included in the lineup to face Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal. Moreover, he could not bag a single minute in the game and was simply restricted to the bench. However, Eduardo Camavinga ensured that he made the most of his presence in the dressing room.

The Rennes wonderkid went on to collect Cristiano Ronaldo's shirt after the game and posted about it on the social media platform Snapchat. Eduardo Camavinga captioned the image insisting that he won't ever wash the shirt.

Kylian Mbappe's fanboy moment with Cristiano Ronaldo

Eduardo Camaviga isn't the only French player who idolises Cristiano Ronaldo. His French teammate and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is a self-confessed fan of the 35-year-old. Mbappe and Ronaldo shared a light moment before the beginning of the second half, laughing it out for a while, sending their fans into a frenzy.

Image courtesy: Eduardo Camavinga, Portugal Instagram