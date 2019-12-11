Jeremy Corbyn Uses Meme To Attack Boris Johnson's 25 Minute Flight

The United Kingdom Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn used the perfect meme to attack UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's 25-minute flight from Doncaster to Darlington in a private jet. Jonhson's decision to take a flight which was only two-thirds full and cut his journey time by only 28 minutes contradicts his claim that there 'is nothing more conservative than protecting the environment'. In a recent tweet, Corbyn pointed out the hypocrisy of Johnson's actions as the equivalent train journey would have taken the UK PM less than an hour to reach Darlington.

Scientists: We only have 12 years to save the planet from a climate catastrophe.



Boris Johnson: https://t.co/v75gIPdZ9j — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 10, 2019

'No disposable cups'

In the month of October netizens also criticised Jonhson as he was handed a cup of coffee by an aide which was immediately seen snatched away by another aide who can be heard saying “no disposable cups”. In the 15-second clip, PM Johnson can be seen baffled by the prompt actions as they all keep walking. The clip was viewed by millions and was also accompanied by hilarious comments by the netizens. Some of them even compared it to Season 17 of 'Thick of It' which is a satirical series based on the modern British government. One of the internet users found it humorous that the PM's aide removed the cup from his hands so quickly as if it was “going to self-destruct in five seconds”.

And this is a man who needs Aides telling him what to do and what not to do. Can you just imagine how much more of a car crash he'd be without them?! — Richard Glazer (@RichardGlazer) October 1, 2019

The incident took place at the same time when the UK government announced that they will ensure all disposable cups will be recyclable by the year 2023. As the talks about disposable cup and PM's coffee increased online, Boris Johnson later posted an image with a glass cup, saying he finally got his drink.

I got my coffee in the end. pic.twitter.com/F5cDVZHhHA — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 1, 2019

