Camp Nou To Be Named After Leo Messi? Barcelona Presidential Candidate Recommends Change

It has been more than a month since Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu tendered his resignation fearing a motion of no confidence against him. But a new president will not be elected until January 2021. With the election approaching, candidates have begun making pledges as they look to ensure a massive victory in January. Emili Rousaud, one of the candidates for the Barcelona elections, has promised to rename Camp Nou after club icon Lionel Messi.

Presidential candidate proposes Camp Nou renaming ahead of Barcelona elections

Rousaud believes renaming the Camp Nou would be a good idea and he already has a new name in mind. The presidential candidate has claimed he’d initiate the renaming of Camp Nou after the club’s all-time highest goalscorer Messi, in an attempt to convince the voters to elect him in January.

Ironically, Messi’s contract with Barcelona ends at the end of the current season with no extension talks ongoing between the two parties. Rousaud insists he is well aware of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's contractual situation but he is currently playing with the club and it would be wise to progress with the renaming.

Two superstars to be signed apart from Barcelona stadium name change

Apart from the stadium renaming, Rousaud has other plans if elected as the Barcelona president. He provided an overview of his future transfer policy, claiming that his team is working on signing two superstars once elected. He admits Neymar is one of the two players but did not mention the other superstar.

"We hope to announce the name of the other big-name player soon", said the candidate. Indeed, Neymar had been linked with a return to Barcelona following his departure in 2017. But recent reports suggest that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger is happy at the French capital and is keen on extending his contract soon.

Will Messi leave Barcelona?

Messi has been at loggerheads with the club hierarchy since the previous season. There was an attempt to force a move away from Camp Nou failed last summer, amid links with Premier League giants Manchester City. With his contract expiring in June next year, Messi will be legally eligible to enter into a pre-contract with the prospective club.

Image courtesy: Barcelona Instagram