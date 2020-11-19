Lionel Messi Tired Of Being The Problem At Barcelona Amid Rumoured Conflict With Griezmann

Barcelona icon Lionel Messi has courted some controversy at the club in recent times, particularly over the past couple of seasons. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner, who was on the cusp of leaving the Camp Nou outfit at the start of the current season, hasn't enjoyed a decent relationship with teammate Antoine Griezmann. The former Atletico Madrid star's uncle's comments blaming Messi for the crisis hasn't gone down well with the Argentine, who claims he is 'tired of being the problem'.

Griezmann's uncle slams Messi for Frenchman's struggle

Emmanuel Lopes, Griezmann's uncle had slammed Messi for the striker's struggles since his move to the Camp Nou in 2019. While speaking in a documentary on French channel M6, Lopes claimed he expected the Frenchman to struggle to succeed for the first six months but not for a year.

He also claimed that he was aware of what's happening in the dressing room with Messi around, insisting it wasn't easy for the 2018 World Cup winner to survive at the club. His comments echodc Griezmann's former agent Eric Olhats's words, who described Messi as an emperor and a monarch, who controls everything and did not do well with Griezmann's arrival.

Messi 'tired' of being the problem at Barcelona

Messi has now responded on the blame being mounted on him from people linked with the 29-year-old France international. The 33-year-old spoke to the media after arriving in Barcelona from South America, following the conclusion of the international break.

Messi said, "The truth is that I am tired of always being the problem of everything regarding the club" as he tried to get past a crowd of media persons while exiting the Barcelona airport. Messi's frustration appears to have come to the fore as he edges closer to an exit with his contract set to expire at the end of the current season.

Messi transfer links with Man City reignited?

The Argentina international is yet to extend his contract with Barcelona. He could well leave on a free transfer at the end of the current season with Premier League giants Manchester City considered the front-runners to land him next season. To meet their objectives of sealing the Messi transfer, the Etihad-based outfit are also willing to offer a pre-contract in January.

Image courtesy: Barcelona Instagram