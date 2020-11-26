Lionel Messi's Display In Training Forced Kevin-Prince Boateng To Consider Retirement

Barcelona icon Lionel Messi has had an accomplished career, having clinched every possible title there is to win with the club. His achievements have become a point of reflection as footballers look up to his career, dreaming of reaching the same heights as the Argentina skipper. His comparisons with Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo haven't ended after a decade-long rivalry. Former Barcelona striker Kevin-Prince Boateng, who once believed Ronaldo was the best, had to track back on his words after training with Messi.

Kevin-Prince Boateng played with Barcelona during the 2018-19 season

Boateng got the privilege to train alongside Messi, having joined Barcelona on loan in January 2019 as the backup to Luis Suarez following the departure of Munir El Haddadi. Although the Catalan giants had the option to sign him on a permanent deal at the end of the season, he failed to impress the club.

Following a dismal stint with the Camp Nou outfit, Boateng was sold off to Serie A side Fiorentina. Following a loan deal to Turkish outfit Besiktas, he is currently plying his trade with Serie B side Monza. Despite lasting half a season at Barcelona, Boateng says he cannot get over his training sessions with Messi.

Boateng wanted to retire after Lionel Messi training display

Speaking to DAZN, Boateng spoke on his experience training alongside Messi. The 33-year-old former Barcelona striker revealed he was left speechless after training alongside the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. "I always maintained that Ronaldo was the best in the world, but Messi was something else. He's not normal.''

Boateng reveals he felt inadequate professionally for the first time in his career after training with the four-time Champions League winner. "Messi would do incredible things during the training sessions, leaving everyone speechless." At one point, Messi's training display propelled Boateng to consider hanging up his boots.

Messi mourns Maradona's death

Like the rest of the world, Messi was left shocked after his compatriot Diego Maradona passed away on Wednesday. The Napoli great succumbed following a cardiac arrest. Messi took to Instagram to express his condolences. "A very sad day for all Argentine and football. He leaves us, but Diego is eternal. I take all the cute moments lived with him and want to take advantage to send condolences to all his family and friends. RIP."

Image courtesy: Kevin-Prince Boateng Instagram