Can Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Be Relegated From MLS? Club In Last Position In MLS Table

Lionel Messi will be joining the David Beckham-owned Inter Miami in the MLS after leaving Paris Saint-Germain for free in June. The player had a chance of a potential return to FC Barcelona, but he decided to end his time in Europe after six months after winning the FIFA World Cup 2022.

3 things you need to know

Lionel Messi will be joining the last-standing team in the MLS

Inter Miami gave only 18 points to the table

Inter Miami has just won 5 matches out of their last 21 games

Will Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami be relegated next season?

No, as there is no relegation system in the league that Messi is going to play in next season. The absence of a relegation system in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States is largely caused by its distinctive organisational structure and rich history. The lack of relegation was viewed as a means to offer stability and draw in investment when MLS was founded in 1993 as part of a coordinated attempt to grow professional soccer in the nation.

The franchise-based concept produced a closed league structure with the goal of ensuring the long-term stability of clubs, with owners acquiring teams through large financial expenditures. This structure provides financial certainty and stability to both club owners and investors by enabling clubs to plan and develop their organisations without the continual worry of relegation.

In contrast to most conventional soccer leagues across the world, the United States Major League Soccer (MLS) does not have promotion and relegation. Teams like Inter Miami and star player Lionel Messi would suffer if this mechanism was absent. Messi was seldom concerned about going down a tier in European football since relegation hasn't been a problem for powerhouses like Barcelona and PSG too often.

What are the benefits of a non-relegation system in the league?

The MLS runs as a stand-alone league without a pyramidal structure behind it. Teams are chosen by owners paying franchise fees, and once they join the league, they are secure in the long run.

One benefit of MLS's lack of relegation is that all clubs enter each season on an even playing field, regardless of how well they did the year before. Due to the absence of relegation, MLS stands out. Even underperforming teams, like Inter Miami, are exempt from the repercussions of being demoted, providing some solace to them through trying seasons.