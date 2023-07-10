Carlo Ancelotti Eyeing Major Shift In Real Madrid's Formation With Arrival Of Bellingham

Real Madrid is on the verge of making a big change in their way of playing football as Carlo Ancelotti enters the final year of his contract with the Spanish giants and now eyes becoming the new Brazilian football coach in 2024. The Italian manager wants to give Madrid a new, unique style of play before he leaves.

3 things you need to know

Ancelotti won the World's Best Club Coach award in 2013/2014 with Real Madrid

Ancelotti won 2 UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid

Ancelotti has spent an average of 2.31 years as a football coach for every club

Read More: Manchester United Agree To Contract Terms With Emerging Danish Forward: Reports

Carlo Ancelotti confirms the change in tactics for the 2023–24 season

Real Madrid, often known as Los Blancos, have historically used a 4-3-3 setup under their highly regarded Italian coach, according to Relevo. However, subsequent events have resulted in a tactical change. An inflow of midfielders, along with Karim Benzema's move to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League, has caused manager Ancelotti to advise club president Florentino Perez of his determination to ditch the tried-and-tested design.

Real Madrid presently has a plethora of midfielders of quality. The summer signings of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for £88.5 million and Arda Guler from Fenerbahce for £17.1 million have increased debate for a spot in Real's midfield.

Bellingham, Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric, Brahim Diaz, and Dani Ceballos are all battling for playing time in the central midfield position for the first team.

Given the team's highly filled midfield squad and the few attacking options available for the final third of the field (Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, and new addition Joselu), a shift in tactics becomes increasingly obvious.

What could be Real Madrid's new tactics?

According to various reports, the Spanish giants will now prefer to back the youth of the teams and will be eyeing Camavinga and Tchouameni instead of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos as now the coach will be reducing time for the veterans in the team. The legends have served the club for several years now and will be helping the upcoming talents of the game settle into the midfield of the club while also sharing their experience. The club's preferred tactics are reported to be 4-3-1-2.

In front of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, the Real Madrid defence comprises recognisable players such as Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, and David Alaba. The only new addition to the back four is left-back Fran Garcia, who was recently signed from Rayo Vallecano.

The midfield has changed, with an emphasis on toughness. Aurelien Tchouameni anchors a diamond midfield formation, while Arda Guler shines on the right flank, a position he thrived in for Fenerbahce last season. Fede Valverde is a formidable opponent unless the 18-year-old relaxes fast. Camavinga, who has previously shown his ability on the wings under Ancelotti, has the potential to prosper on the left side of the pitch in this new system.

Read More: European giants launch fresh attempt to lure Manchester United target: Reports

With a strong defensive framework, Jude Bellingham will be able to play as a number 10, partnering with Real Madrid's new attacking combo of Vinicius and Rodrygo. Ancelotti may take comfort in having rotating alternatives like Kroos, Modric, and Diaz. He is said to have guaranteed Ceballos his chance to compete for a spot on the team.