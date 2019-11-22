Canada March Into The Semifinals Of The Davis Cup After Defeating Australia

Canada continued their impressive display at the Davis Cup after defeating Australia and this securing their spot in the semifinals of the tournament. The North American nation beat Australia 2-1.

Canada in the semifinals

Canada won the first singles match, where Vasek Pospisil defeated John Millman 6(7)-7(9), 4-6. However, Australia level thins through youngster Alex DeMinaur, who defeated Denis Shapovalov 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. However, Canada edged past Australia in the dpoubles match. The duo of Pospisil and Shapovalov defeated John Peers and Jordan Thompson 4-6, 4-6 in a match that went on for an hour and 10 minutes. Canada will now face the winners of the tie between Serbia and Russia in the last four.

After the match, Canada's captain, Frank Dancevic said, "This is unbelievable. We came here not knowing what to expect. We have a great team and we had the potential to get this far, but the guys put their hearts on the line this week. They’re playing unbelievable tennis, and to clinch the doubles this way, to play so clutch, they wanted it so bad – I’m so proud of them, it’s amazing.”

Canada's hero on the night, Pospisil said, "I’ve been playing really well this week and trying to keep the momentum going, feeling really confident. I’m playing pretty relaxed, which is good – I’m enjoying my time on the court after being injured, which has changed my perspective a bit, and maybe that’s helped me for the last couple of months. I didn’t know what to expect – I’d never had surgery before. I was confident I’d get back to a high level, but it has come a little bit sooner than I’d expected. I’ve been pain-free since I started training, which hasn’t happened in three or four years.”

After the elimination, Lleyton Hewitt, Australia's captain said, "Nick woke up this morning with a problem. It was with his collarbone and he was unable to play. John came in and did his best, but we are all very disappointed to be out."

Canada and Australia were two of the eight semifinalists, with Serbia, Germany, Great Britain, Russia, Argentina, and Spain being the others. For the three remaining semifinal spots, Serbia will play Russia, Great Britain will play Germany and Argentina will play Spain.

