Captain Lionel Messi Reveals Why Argentina's 2-0 Win Over Peru Was A Much-needed One

Lionel Messi expressed elation after Argentina's victory over Peru in the World Cup 2022 qualifiers on Tuesday and said that it was a much-needed win for the team. The former world champions made easy work of their South American rivals with a convincing 2-0 win at the Estadio Nacional de Lima in Peru.

Goals from Nicolás González and Lautaro Martinez in the 17th and 28th minute helped Argentina in successfully getting past the finish line as Peru failed to find the back of the net even once.



'Happy for the victory': Lionel Messi

"Happy for the victory, we needed it after the game we played the other day. From the beginning we had a great match, the goals came and we created many chances," Messi said, via Argentina's official Twitter handle. "The second half the other day was very good and I think we continued on the same line, even raising the level a bit. I think this is the way we have to go. Little by little, we are becoming strong as a group," the current Argentinian captain further added.

Argentina in World Cup Qualifiers 2022

By the virtue of this win, the Messi-led side went on to register their third victory in this competition. Their last match against Paraguay had ended in a stalemate (1-1) on Friday. However, what really stands out here is that they are yet to taste defeat. The 1986 World Cup winners are currently placed second at the points table with 10 points from four matches that they have played so far behind arch-rivals and five-time world champions Brazil who occupy the top spot by having won all their four matches with 12 points.

Argentina's race to the 2022 World Cup

The two-time champions had a contrasting World Cup campaign in the 2018 edition. Argentina, who had finished as the runner-up in 2014 after a close loss to Germany were expected to showcase a far better performance in the following edition of the quadrennial event. Nonetheless, it was not to be as they could only manage a solitary win in the group stages against Nigeria (2-1) while they were restricted to a 1-1 draw in the season opener against Iceland.

Defeats at the hands of the eventual finalists Croatia and champions France ensured that Messi's team had to wait for four more years to lay their hands on football's most prestigious trophy.

