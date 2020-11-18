Megan Rapinoe Describes Teasing England As 'a Pleasure' After World Cup Win

Megan Rapinoe has risked the displeasure of England fans with her comments on Alex Morgan's 2019 tea celebration. The USWNT star was responsible for scoring the winning goal in her country's 2-1 win against England that knocked the Three Lions' women's team out of the 2019 Women’s’ World Cup. Rapinoe shed light this week on what the celebration meant for her and her teammates.

After the goal, the United States star angered England fans with a taunt as she pretended to sip tea while celebrating her goal. Her celebration during the 31st minute of the game saw her draw a lot of criticism on social media. The Tottenham striker was accused of being arrogant while Piers Morgan also went as far as referring to her team as ‘cocky yanks’.

Morgan’s teammate, Megan Rapinoe released her new book titled ‘One Life' this week where the USWNT star spoke on the same.

Rapinoe wrote: “To tease the English is such a pleasure because they react immediately and get completely outraged. It was next-level trollery, provoking a ton of s***-talking from the English and sparking a whole new level of rivalry with Phil Neville’s team, who are good, although not as good as Neville thinks they are.”

How events transpired during Alex Morgan's tea celebration

The USWNT vs England's women's' team game took place at the semi-finals stage of the 2019 Women's World Cup where the Americans got the early lead thanks to Christen Press. However, the Lionesses equalized in the 19th minute through Ellen White.

It was Morgan's 31st-minute header that restored the USA’s advantage in the semifinal. The USWNT was also lucky as White, who had an equalizer early had a goal disallowed by VAR. The Lionesses’ Steph Houghton also missed a penalty in the 84th minute which led to their defeat. Morgan’s 31st-minute goal proved to be the decisive factor that led to Phil Neville’s England Women's team getting eliminated from the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

Megan Rapinoe spills the beans

Morgan went on to share how she was just trying to replicate and produce a better version of Rapinoe’s celebration. “I wanted to keep it interesting. I know Megan Rapinoe has the best celebration. I had to try and step up this game. I feel like this team has had so much thrown at them and us. I feel like we didn’t take an easy route through this tournament and ‘that’s the tea'," she said in an interview with the media.

After the win against England, United States went on to face the Netherlands in the World Cup final. The US Women's team defeated the Dutch in a comfortable 2-0 win to lift the World Cup in 2019. It was the USA’s 4th Women's World Cup trophy.

Image Credits: Megan Rapinoe Instagram