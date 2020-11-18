ATK Mohun Bagan Schedule, Team News And All You Need To Know Ahead Of ISL 2020-21

While ISL 2020-21 season will be the first campaign for the newly formed ATK Mohun Bagan team, they begin the upcoming season as clear favourites. A team rich in history both on and off the field, all eyes will be on the Kolkata outfit to see how it performs in the Hero Indian Super League. With championship-winning teams ATK and Mohun Bagan joining forces, the end result is an impressive looking ATK Mohun Bagan outfit that will be looking to defend their ISL crown. W

ith an experienced coach in Antonio Habas at the helm, here is the ATK Mohun Bagan schedule and the ATK Mohun Bagan team news ahead of the new season.

ATK Mohun Bagan team news

The ATK Mohun Bagan side is one of the most well-rounded teams in the ISL 2020-21. The side’s attack has always been a force to be reckoned with, with the team having a free-flowing forward line courtesy David Williams and Roy Krishna. However, they will be looking to get more goals from the midfield and defence, which is something they struggled with last season.

The league’s second-best defence has already been strengthened with some shrewd transfers this season. Subhasish Bose and Sandesh Jhingan arrive to provide a boost to an already menacing backline. Add to that the leadership skills of Tiri and the potential of players like Manvir Singh and Bradden Inman, the ATK Mohun Bagan side have ticked all the boxes ahead of the new season.

"Our squad has the capability to be the best defensive unit." 💪



Here's the 🗣️ from @atkmohunbaganfc camp for #HeroISL 2020-21 pic.twitter.com/uAQyUNjgk3 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 15, 2020

Here's the complete ATK-Mohun Bagan squad for the 2020-21 ISL season

Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharya, Dheeraj Singh, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul

Defenders: Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Boris Singh Thangjam

Midfielders: Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla

Forwards: Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh

Latest ATK Mohun Bagan team schedule

Details for the first 10 fixtures of the team’s schedule have already been announced, with the rest of the fixtures to be announced at a later date:-

No. Match Date Time (IST) Venue 1 Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Friday, November 20, 2020 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 8 SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Friday, November 27, 2020 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan Stadium 15 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Thursday, December 3, 2020 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 20 Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Monday, December 7, 2020 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan Stadium 24 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Friday, December 11, 2020 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 30 ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Wednesday, December 16, 2020 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 36 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Monday, December 21, 2020 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 42 Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Tuesday, December 29, 2020 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim 46 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Northeast United FC Sunday, January 3, 2021 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium 55 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Monday, January 11, 2021 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium

ATK Mohun Bagan prediction: How much ISL prize money do winners get?

According to our ISL 2020-21 season prediction, ATK Mohun Bagan are the favourites to win the league this season. The balanced team with quality players all around the park means that the Kolkata outfit will be one of the most feared teams in the competition this season. According to Sportekz, the team that will win ISL 2020-21 will pocket $1.01 million this year. While the runner up will earn $540k, the semi-finalists will get $202k each.

Disclaimer: The above ISL prize money information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credtis: Sandesh Jhingan Instagram