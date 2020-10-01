Man City, Man United Score Three Each As Both Clubs Make It To Carabao Cup Quarter-finals

Both Manchester clubs scored three goals each in their respective fixtures to secure their quarter-final berths in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. Manchester United scored three at the AMEX Stadium without any response to register a comfortable 3-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion. Manchester City beat Burnley at Turf Moor by the same scoreline.

Carabao Cup highlights: Brighton vs Man United

Juan Mata shined for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side that looked very different to the weekend side that scored a 3-2 win over the same opponents. While United were not at their swashbuckling best, they were still too strong for their opponents on Wednesday. Scott McTominay opened the scoring for the Red Devils right at the stroke of half-time. He met Mata's excellently weighted cross for a simple headed goal past Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele.

Man United's new-signing Donny van de Beek showed some fine feet to set up Mata for United's second. Paul Pogba sealed the tie for his side, scoring an absolute belter of a free-kick from just 20 yards out. Coming on as a substitute, Pogba scored his first goal of the season, a stunning free-kick that left Steele rooted to his spot.

On the other hand, United goalkeeper Dean Henderson enjoyed yet another fine outing between the sticks. Henderson made crucial saves on either side of the halftime whistle to earn his second clean sheet in a Man United shirt.

Carabao Cup highlights: Burnley vs Man City

Both, Pep Guardiola and Sean Dyche fielded strong sides in the Carabao Cup Round 4 meeting on Wednesday. Man City came into the game after a 2-5 home drubbing in the hands of Leicester City this past weekend. Raheem Sterling gave his side the lead just past the half-hour mark after Benjamin Mendy found him with a pinpoint low cross down the left-hand side.

The England international doubled his tally in the 49th minute when new-boy Ferran Torres found his teammate with a fine cutback. Kevin De Bruyne did well to find Torres in acres of space that led to City's second of the game. Sterling returned the favour later in the match when he assisted Ferran Torres for his first goal in Man City's shirt and City's third of the night.

Elsewhere, Carlo Ancelotti's Everton continued their fine start to this season with a 4-1 win at home to West Ham United. Dominic Calvert-Lewin notched a hat-trick to lead the Toffees raging attack against the Hammers. Newcastle United joined the other Premier League sides in the League Cup quarter-finals after a penalty shootout victory over League 2 side Newport County.

(Image Credits: Man United, Man City Twitter)